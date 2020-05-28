7 creative ways to redecorate your home with the items you already have

Redecorating your house on a budget? Fret not. Check out these 7 creative ideas to revamp your abode with the items you already have.

Decorating on a budget? Don’t worry, redecorating your house doesn’t have to be an expensive affair. In fact, there are many ways to revamp your house without burning a hole in your pocket. The first thing you should do is look around the house, you never know you might find an item somewhere in your house that can add to the décor.

Having the same stuff in the same place for so many years is boring. But just because your style hasn’t evolved over the past few years, doesn’t mean it can’t now. You can completely revamp your house by simply restyling it with the items you have in your house. You would be surprised how creative you can be with the items you have in your home. Don’t believe us, keep reading on!

Here are 7 creative ideas to decorate your house with the items you already have in your house.

1. Let’s start with the easiest – rearrange the furniture. Experiment with different furniture arrangements. Swap your living room sofa with some chairs. The best thing is you can always change it back to the initial position.

2. Don’t restrict paint to your walls. Paint your furniture in a different colour to give it a lift. You can repaint wood furniture in a splashy colour to make it look more vibrant.

3. Turn one of the walls in your living room, bedroom or hallway into a gallery Use the same type of frames but in different shapes or sizes. Or you can hang pictures without frames. Trust us, it works.

4. Got some mason jars? Use them to create the perfect storage containers. Decorate them the way you want with laces, ribbons, or stars- and voila! You got yourself some pretty looking storage containers without spending big bucks.

5. The less you have in the room, the more sophisticated it will look. So, focus on the visual aspect by only having some statement pieces in your room and get rid of the clutter.

6. Upgrade your boring shelves by adding a bold pattern as the backdrop. You can use wallpaper, fabric or a wrapping paper to add an instant edge to your room, on a budget.

7. Move outdoor furniture inside your house – garden stools, bistro chairs, anything that you have. It is something different but not unheard of. It is easy to do and will definitely give you abode a different look.

