7 Customised gifts for Father’s Day under $70 for your dad

Father’s Day is celebrated on June 19th. It's a day to honour and shower your love towards your father and the father figures you have in your life. The best way to celebrate the day is to surprise your dad with customised gifts that you are sure he will love. From watches to whiskey glasses, find them all below at affordable prices from Amazon. Dads usually do not buy things for themselves and dedicate most of their lives to spending for their family. It is time to pamper your dad with the best gifts for him.

Here are 7 customised gifts for Father’s Day

Scroll down and take a look at the best-customised gifts that you can give your dad this Father’s day.

1. Personalized Leather Wallet

A wallet will be a great gift for your dad to keep his essentials safe and tidy. This multi-compartment wallet will help him keep his credit cards, debit cards, driver's licence and ID cards in an organised manner. Also, it features meaningful words engraved on the wallet, which will not fade and fall off.

Price: $ 29.99

2. Pocket Watch

This is a special vintage gift for grandpas and old school dads that comes with a heart-melting message engraved on it. This engraved dad pocket watch will make it a memorable gift that Father will cherish for years. It is a dope fashion alternative to regular watches.

Price: Rs $17.99

3. Personalised Custom 3D Photo Etched Gift

Here’s an exciting showpiece in which you can get your and your dad’s photo customised. It also offers optional text etching of your choice. Invoke stunning memories of special moments by giving this unique gift to your dad. This lovely gift arrives in a thoughtfully prepared keepsake gift box with a blue silk inlay – sure to bring a smile to your father’s face.

Price: $ 69.99

4. Customised Father's Day Wooden Watch

Here’s a wristwatch made of wood that’s handmade and is a gift worth cherishing, with clear literal visibility and is not vulnerable to time. This classic piece is an excellent Father’s Day gift and you can get it customised with a personal message engraved on it.

Price: $ 28.89

5. Custom Father's Day Gift Mugs

This ceramic mug with personalised pictures on it is a snazzy pick for your father who can use it for his daily dose of coffee. All you gotta do is to order the mug with three photos of your choice that you want to be on the mug. It's an ideal Father’s Day gift for your cool dad.

Price: $ 28.89

6. Whiskey Stones Set

Fathers Day is fast approaching and we know it can be hard to choose the best top present for your dad or husband who is a whiskey lover. Take your whiskey enjoyment to the next level with this gorgeous gift set that’ll bring a smile to his face and he is sure to love it. Luxury wooden boxes and crystal glasses will be a luxurious decoration and collection for your bar and man cave.

Price: $ 36.99

7. BBQ Chef Apron

Dads can be excellent cooks too! If your father is the master chef of your home, gift him this useful apron as a token of respect. An adjustable neck strap for the most suitable length of long ties can easily be altered to fit most sizes. He will definitely make use of it and think of you every time he wears it.

Price: $ 15.98

Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves customised gifts make sure to surprise him on Father’s Day with them. The products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

