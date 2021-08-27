7 Different types of coffee mugs that you always wanted to style up your desk space under Rs 599

Coffee, tea, water or even mug cake, hot chocolate, mugs are a must-have in every household and is also a wonderful gifting option that everyone will love to have. Few of us do use coffee mugs in our own quirky ways like a plant potter, pen stand or just as a showpiece proving that it's one of the most versatile kitchen accessories you can ever think of. Coffee mug’s importance in our home never falls low and owning funky and unique coffee mugs is a matter of personal happiness. So, here are 7 different coffee mugs for you at an affordable price to upgrade your workspace decor and also to kick in some caffeine dose in new fabulous mugs.

Copper Mug

From everyday kitchen utensils, water bottles to pooja tools, if copper products have taken over your home, this copper mug will be a great addition to it. Storing water overnight in a copper mug before drinking it in the morning is considered to be beneficial as it reduces the risk of heart disease and hypertension.

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 583

Buy Now

The Basic Coffee Mug

These solid black handcrafted crockery mugs are tall and chunky and are designed in a way to give you a perfect grip while holding your beverage. It can be a great gifting option and is also dishwasher and microwave safe.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 349

Buy Now

Foldable Coffee Mug

Can’t travel without your coffee mug? Well, easily fold them and put them in your purse or bag. These silicone mugs are ideal for wine, whiskey, tequila, coffee, tea, juice or anything that will keep you awake on a long drive or hiking nights.

Price: Rs 658

Deal: Rs 344

Buy Now

Cute Panda Mug

This quirky fun mug designed in a black ad white panda theme comes with a ceramic mug, lid and a spoon. It's microwave-safe, so you can bake some yummy mug cakes that’ll look super delicious in this cute panda mug. It's great for kids and adults who have the child inside them alive.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 439

Buy Now

Donald Ceramic Coffee Mug

In blush pink huge and a beautiful ‘Sweet’ print, this durable coffee mug is scratch resistant, microwave safe, dishwasher safe and freezer safe. It comes in a unique design making it very handy and comfortable to use.

Price: Rs 229

Buy Now

Vintage Designed Coffee Mugs

In vintage shades of brown and lime yellow, these ceramic mugs can be an excellent decor item. Placing it on your work desk or the shelves can add an aesthetic aura to your place. These 3.7-inch mugs can also be used to enjoy your favourite drink in enough quantity.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Plastic Coffee Mug

With stainless steel inside and an outer camera lens like design in plastic, this is one of a kind coffee mug that your photographer friend will love to own. This stainless steel insulated interior transforms your mug into a convenient coffee thermos and the lens like design comes with two lids and a coster.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Great coffee and coffee mugs hold memories and sweet talks that only you, the mug and the people present in the moment rejoice. Mugs are important to enjoy your drink and also elevate your crockery’s cool style.

Also Read: 6 Quirky bathroom accessories to upgrade your space and unleash your creativity!