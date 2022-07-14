From aesthetic designs to eco-friendly materials these living room rugs from Amazon have all you need to design the interiors of your home. Whether you need a rug for comfort or for an aesthetic addition to your living room, Amazon has all kinds of products that fulfill your needs.

7 Fabulous Living Room Rugs You Can Buy From Amazon

1. nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Runner Rug

This hand woven runner rug is crafted with sustainable 100% Jute that can give your interiors a rustic look. This rug is made in India and is created entirely by the hands of local artisans in India. This rug has a sleek shape and can be placed anywhere inside your home. Iit is also available in 4 different designs and colors.

Price: $59.20

2. Rugshop Modern Floral Circles Design

This beautiful floral rug is so versatile that you can place it anywhere from your living room, bedroom, home office to your kitchen. Don’t worry about stains as this rug is easily washable and does not shed. This is a machine made rug consisting of 100% polypropylene with jute backing. This rug is available in various sizes so that you can use it irrespective of the size of your room. It is also made of high quality components and has a high longevity rate. The synthetic fibres in this won’t trap much dirt so its easy to wash and the tasteful design makes it an aesthetic addition to your home.

Price: $129.99

3. nuLOOM Elijah Natural Seagrass Farmhouse Runner Rug

This 100% seagrass runner rug is made in China and has a rugged farmhouse look. The casual style of this natural fiber rug brings an inviting feel to entryways, living rooms, and dining rooms. This rg has a non-skid backing which helps it stay put on hardwood flooring, while the simple design helps bring definition to open layouts. You can vacuum this rug twice a week and remove hard stains on it with detergent. If you are going for a coastal or rustic look for your living areas this rug is just for you.

Price: $39.00

4. nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Runner Rug

Experience the middle eastern lifestyle inside your home with this chic Moroccan blythe runner rug from nuLOOM. It is available in 12 different designs. It is made of 100% polypropylene and imported from Turkey. This rug is perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as your bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, and entryway. You can easily clean this rug by vacuuming and using a rug cleaner.

Price: $47.07

5. nuLOOM Ansley Soft Lattice Textured Tassel Area Rug

From essential and efficient rugs we come to a more aesthetically strong and decorative rug. This is also made of 100% polyester and includes 3" braided tassels on either end to make it look stylish and add the right amount of chic to your space. This rug is also easily cleanable and the subtle beige color makes it suitable for any flooring or wall color.

Price: $44.60

6. Buffalo Plaid Rugs

This hand women cotton rug is perfect for your entrance, porch, kitchen, bathroom etc. the black and white checks gives it a clean look and makes it suitable for any interior irrespective of the color of your floors and walls. It is made of high-quality cotton,thick and durable designed for a long-lasting life. You can machine wash with mild detergent and water, do not bleach.

Price: $59.99

7. Home Dynamix Buffalo Bear Area Rug

Do you have a jungle or tribal theme in your interior? If yes then this buffalo bear area rug from home dynamix is the right choice for your interiors. This rug showcases southwest and wildlife design elements that will enliven your décor. If you love the outdoors, this rug will bring a natural outdoor look to any room. Machine woven from polypropylene yarns with a soft texture that will provide comfort underfoot. Enhanced with a jute backing that provides long-lasting shape and beauty. It is also available in various sizes and can be easily cleaned with standard methods.

Price: $19.99

A living room rug is not a luxury but a necessity as it protects our feet from extreme temperatures and traps dirt from our feet so quality and durability of a rug is as important as the design. So, do your research before shopping for your rug on Amazon. Mentioned above are one of the best rugs available at discounted rates on Amazon.

