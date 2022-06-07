7 Feng Shui secrets to attract love and wealth to your home

The ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui is making its space in-home or workspace for a long time now. This age-old practise offers a lot more than just pinpointing the decorative elements in a frame. Being an amalgamation of both art and science, the special laws of Feng Shui not only aid in harnessing a happy and positive home environment but can attract love and wealth to your home. Feng Shui assists in curating a space as per the Bagua map that helps in evaluating the flow of energy in your environment in a very systematic manner. As per the map, your room should be divided into nine areas and is dedicated to certain life themes like career, health, family, love, creativity and so, to bring the oomph of affluence, love and positivity.

Here are 7 secrets to attracting love and wealth with Feng Shui:

Jazz up your front door

Entrance is one of the prominent aspects of a home. Therefore, decking up with accurate elements is quite important. Feng Shui says that keep a plant nearby the main door or entrance to invite positivity and wealth into your surroundings. Place a bright mat in front of your door and ensure the doorbell works properly. Moreover, keep the nameplate of your home spotless as it can entice multiple opportunities.

Arrange the circular dining table

The dining area is a significant space when it comes to generating love as the whole family sits, eats and makes joyous moments together. Make sure to remove sharp corners from your dining area to negate the impact of negative energies around and add round tables and great quantities of chairs so that each and every family member can view the face other.

Add plants and water body

Potted plants are naturally soothing to the eyes and are prominent to calm the mind while curating a stress-free environment and positive energy. De-cluttering your home and adding vibrant naturally healthy plants and flowers attract money and positive energy. A water body is linked with the elements of wealth and therefore a decorative table artefact with a fountain or moving water can also be added to your space.

Create a cosy bedroom

When it comes to attracting love, the bedroom plays a significant role! In order to create loving, long-lasting relationships, you need to decorate your bedroom in an extremely cosy way. Keep the size of the bed small, install curtains, throw in some chairs facing each other and close off the doors of adjoining washrooms. As per Feng Shui, people are usually emotionally detached when the bedroom is big and empty.

Add in rugs and place your furniture over it

As per feng shui, furniture should be arranged in a way that it brings out the best conversation and therefore the couches or chairs should always face each other. The legs of the furniture should be on the rugs to create a sense of cosiness that will support good communication. You need to reposition your desk in a way where you face the door and your back is against the wall. Placing your back towards the door can weaken your energy levels so you have to organise your position.

Ensure complete cleanliness in the kitchen

Your kitchen is interconnected to fascinate wealth. Make sure to keep the slabs clean and maintain good hygiene in your kitchen. Make sure to clean the burners and use them equally to attract varied opportunities. The pantry and refrigerator should be organised and free of any clutter

Bring everything in doubles

If you are trying to attract love in your surroundings, then never bring a single thing to your home. Be it furniture or wall artefacts, bring everything in double as solo items only add a sense of solitude in the home. The energy of partnership can only be integrated with pairs of doubles.

