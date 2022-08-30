7 Gorgeous Decorations From Amazon Deal of the Day to Beautify Your Home this Ganesh Chaturthi

One of India’s biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the commencement of the ten-day-long celebration including Ganpati Utsav. It’s the beginning of a whole festival season with Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali to follow. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by devotees all around the world as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Everyone decorates their homes and every nook and corner with lights, flowers and all things glitter. From extravagant decorations to simple lights you will get every decorative item for your Ganpati celebration in today’s Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Gorgeous Decorations for Ganesh Chaturthi in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Niyamax 10 Diyas 114 LED Curtain String Lights

These gorgeous lights for your curtains and windows are a great way to decorate your home during Ganesh Chaturthi. This light roll is around 2.5 meters long and has 8 different flashing modes that involve waves, sequences, flash, twinkle, combination, etc. This ornamental light is a combination of 10 diya lights and 114 LED lights. These lights are power-saving, eco-friendly and waterproof. Hence these are very easy to use and durable. Although the controller is not water resistant and must be kept away from water.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

2. Two Moustaches Brass Dancing Ganesha Oil Diya with Base

Add a regal and aesthetic feel to your Ganesh Chaturthi decorations with this brass oil diya. This diya has a beautiful dancing Ganesha motif and is made of good quality brass. This also has a round-shaped base that gives it a good holding capacity. This product is sturdy, durable and ethnically appropriate. The great quality brass is resistant to tarnishing and corrosion. Use a dry and soft cloth to clean this fixture.

Price: Rs 2790

Deal: Rs 1245

Buy Now

3. Refulgix Decorative Ganesh-Ji Diwali Light Curtain

These gorgeous string lights are perfect to celebrate the festival of lord Ganesha. It has 12 Ganesh-Ji-shaped lights, 8 flashing modes and 138 LED lights and has a total length of 2.5 meters. You can place this light on your curtains or your windows and walls. This decorative light uses 29V voltage and is safe to use. Although the lights are waterproof the controller should be kept away from water at all costs.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 996.65

Buy Now

4. Heartily® Mangal Beautiful Wooden Pooja Stand

The first thing you need to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in your home is a proper home mandir where you can place lord Ganesha. This graceful wooden pooja stand is perfect for establishing the lord Ganesh idol in your home or office. This pooja stand can be wall mounted and is an embodiment of excellent craftsmanship and has a teak texture. It also includes a 2-watt spotlight LED and has a lot of space for bells and diyas, agarbattis etc.

Price: Rs 2198

Deal: Rs 1298

Buy Now

5. SPHINX Artificial Marigold Fluffy Flowers Garlands

Celebration begins from your doorstep and nothing says that clearer than this gorgeous toran from SPHINX. This toran can be used throughout the year irrespective of the festive season. This product is completely handmade and has an amazing ethnic design that can be used as spiritual decor, wedding decor and during cultural functions. The flowers are made from recycled plastic and the bells are just for decoration; they do not make any ringing noise. If you want it to last for long just dust it off occasionally with any dry fiber cloth. Keep this product away from heat.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

6. SNZIGHT 5 Layer Electric Diya

This LED light mandir diya is perfect for decorating your home temple during this Ganesh Chaturthi. It is an electric diya that is made of high-quality materials. Every light is powered by a 220V electric supply which makes it safe to use and convenient to place anywhere you want. The traditional golden structure around this diya gives its heavenly and halo-like mesmerizing look.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 690

Buy Now

7. Ohuhu Artificial Plant

This is a pack of 20 artificial ivy leaf fake plants that adds instant greenery to your home. You can place these fake plants anywhere in your house to add a natural vibe to your interiors, from your living room to your balcony, it can add freshness anywhere. Each garland is 6.6 ft long and made from high-quality silky and glossy fabric. These would be a great addition to your Ganesh Chaturthi decorations.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

These 7 gorgeous festive decoration items are here to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration even more vibrant. And you can buy these at a lower price on Amazon Deal of the Day. Grab these essential products from Amazon before they get sold out.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 4 Tips to jazz your home mandir to make it look festive and vibrant

Quick DIYs to spruce up your decor for Ganesh Chaturthi

6 Essential Vastu rules you must swear by to locate the idol of Lord Ganesh in your home