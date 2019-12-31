New Year Rangoli Design: Innovative ideas of Rangoli designs to welcome 2020

Happy New Year 2020: Everyone is busy preparing to welcome the new year. And rangoli is a crucial part of the decoration. So, get some ideas of rangoli designs to decorate your house in a different way this new year.

Another year is going to get over and this is the time when we have to welcome the new one. That means, there will be a ceremonial occasion for the welcoming of the year with decorative grandeur and vivid colours. So, you may find it useful to get some ideas of innovative rangoli designs for your home decoration this new year. Be prepared to welcome the new year with some different rangoli ideas.

Check out the 7 vibrant rangoli designs for this new year

1. Peacock New Year Rangoli Design

This peacock design is beautified with flowers. The peacock is done with ground rice. This vibrant Rangoli is a hit in this new year.

2. The Seven Circle Rangoli For 2020

This rangoli of seven circular design is surrounded by flowers. First, a circle is drawn in the centre with ground powder and then other six similar circles are done. This is one of the best rangoli designs for 2020.

3. Floral New Year Rangoli Design

This floral rangoli is done with ground powder on a dark brown background. The background makes the rangoli brighter. This would be perfect for the ceremonial function of the new year.

4. Duck Rangoli Design

This rangoli design showcasing the duck face is completed with flower petals. This design can be done for outdoors decoration for new year celebrations.

5. Traditional New Year Rangoli Design

Traditional rangoli designs are always best to go with. Most of the traditional designs are drawn with straight lines and semi-circular patterns including small designs in them.

6. Colourful New Year Rangoli

This rangoli is vibrant with its different colours. This shows intricate designs, which make it a gorgeous one to decorate our house in this new year.

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2020: Quotes, Whatsapp messages, New year wishes, SMS to send your loved ones

ALSO READ: Planning to watch a movie on New Year's Eve? HERE are some movies that you must consider watching

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2020: New Zealand is the first country to begin with the celebrations

Credits :Instagram

Read More