7 Mosquito repellent plants keep the mosquitoes away naturally

Mosquito repellent creams and sprays have chemicals that can damage to our health and skin. So, try to keep them away more naturally with the mosquito repellent plants.

So, why don’t you try a natural way to remove mosquitoes from your abode? Yes! Certain plants are there that are considered to be natural mosquito repellent. There would be a good extra addition to your garden and mosquitoes can also be prevented.

Mosquito repellent plants to keep them away naturally:

Lavender

You generally won’t see any mosquitoes or any other insects near a Lavender plant. It is because of their fragrance which comes from its essential oil present in the leaves of the plant. It can tolerate any climate but mainly gets the growth in warmer areas.

Marigolds

This easy-to-grow annual flower can effectively keep mosquitoes away. You can place them in pots or keep them near your home entrance to stay safe from bugs. And this plant is also a great addition to your garden.

Catnip

Catnip, belonging to the mint family, can thrive almost everywhere. It is a great mosquito repellent which is more effective than any commercial products.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a popular herb and its woody fragrance keeps mosquitoes, cabbage moths and carrot fly away to keep you safe from them.

Basil

Basil is another popular ingredient for cooking, which can also effectively keep mosquitoes away. It needs to be kept damp and in sunlight. You can put it separately or with other plants as long as both need the same requirements.

Mint

Mint is a non-toxic plant and its pungent aroma will keep all ants, mosquitoes and bugs away. You can keep some dry mint leaves in your home as a natural pest control method.

Some other plants that can be used as natural mosquito repellents are floss flower, sage, allium, bee balm, scented geraniums, citronella grass, etc.

