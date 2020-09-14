  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Mosquito repellent plants keep the mosquitoes away naturally

Mosquito repellent creams and sprays have chemicals that can damage to our health and skin. So, try to keep them away more naturally with the mosquito repellent plants.
303811 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:02 am
7 Mosquito repellent plants keep the mosquitoes away naturally7 Mosquito repellent plants keep the mosquitoes away naturally
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Are you annoyed with mosquitoes in your garden and home? Though many mosquito repellent creams are available in the market, their chemicals are safe for our skin.

So, why don’t you try a natural way to remove mosquitoes from your abode? Yes! Certain plants are there that are considered to be natural mosquito repellent. There would be a good extra addition to your garden and mosquitoes can also be prevented.

Mosquito repellent plants to keep them away naturally:

Lavender

You generally won’t see any mosquitoes or any other insects near a Lavender plant. It is because of their fragrance which comes from its essential oil present in the leaves of the plant. It can tolerate any climate but mainly gets the growth in warmer areas.

Marigolds

This easy-to-grow annual flower can effectively keep mosquitoes away. You can place them in pots or keep them near your home entrance to stay safe from bugs. And this plant is also a great addition to your garden.

Catnip

Catnip, belonging to the mint family, can thrive almost everywhere. It is a great mosquito repellent which is more effective than any commercial products.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a popular herb and its woody fragrance keeps mosquitoes, cabbage moths and carrot fly away to keep you safe from them.

Basil

Basil is another popular ingredient for cooking, which can also effectively keep mosquitoes away. It needs to be kept damp and in sunlight. You can put it separately or with other plants as long as both need the same requirements.

Mint

Mint is a non-toxic plant and its pungent aroma will keep all ants, mosquitoes and bugs away. You can keep some dry mint leaves in your home as a natural pest control method.

Some other plants that can be used as natural mosquito repellents are floss flower, sage, allium, bee balm, scented geraniums, citronella grass, etc.

Also Read: 7 Bathroom plants to provide the space with spa vibes

Credits :gardendesign, goodhousekeeping, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement