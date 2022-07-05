7 Patio cover ideas that are super elegant and extraordinary

Everyone needs a good patio cover whether you have a small outdoor space or a big backyard. A patio cover can be a game changer especially for the summers and monsoons. If you are planning on hosting backyard parties, a good patio cover will work wonders. You can completely transform your yard and decorate it to make it look more aesthetic. Here, we have a list of the most elegant, extraordinary and super easy patio cover ideas that will completely transform your yard and magnify its look.

7 Patio cover ideas that are easy and elegant:

Scroll down and take a look at these patio cover ideas that are not only elegant but also super easy to install.

If you already have a pergola, adding a fabric shade is a great way to elevate your space and keep the sun off your patio furniture. This permeable woven fabric, allows water and air to go through, no matter if it is a rainy or windy day. It blocks up to 95 percent harmful UV and sunlight, significantly reduces temperature by at least 10 to 15 degrees, saving you on A/C costs.

Add some simple string lights to your patio cover to create instant ambiance. It's a quick and easy way to refresh your space without investing a ton of time or money. These outdoor patio lights string reduce 90 percent electricity bill compared with incandescent bulb ones, each LED bulb consumes only 1W power, so it’s service life is up to 40,000 hours. The bulbs will not get over-heat after a long time of use.

A shade sail is a simple and effective way to cover your patio. Just anchor one end of the shade sail to the roof of your house, and secure posts at the other end. The sail canopy will not only create a large shady area to hang out in, but it also allows air to pass through, so you always have a cool, calming breeze. Everyone knows that sitting out under the sun unprotected is a terrible idea. Under this patio shade, you’ll be cool, comfortable, and protected. It blocks up to 95 percent of harmful Uv rays, so you can leave the sunscreen in your bag.

Go all-out with a pavilion-style canopy addition, complete with a ceiling fan to cool off on hot days. This canopy comes with a mosquito net that will shield you from mosquitoes, UV rays and the rain. The beige netting comes with a beige fabric trim and zipper on each side.

A patio umbrella will add a vintage and aesthetic look to your backyard and will enhance those Instagram posts. This umbrella is fade and sun resistant plus it is waterproof along with blocking up to 99 percent of harmful rays.The four corners of the canopy are designed with an innovative long zipper, which is easy to install and not easy to be blown away in windy weather.

Dress up your patio cover for an elegant dinner party by creating a layered look with paper lanterns, string lights, and faux wisteria. This stylish lantern LED light chain comes with beautiful hanging lanterns, remote control and timer. It creates a pleasant mood and beautiful ambiance.

Another way to add dimension to your pergola is by adding sheer curtains with tie-backs. Simple, inexpensive mesh panels can help achieve this elevated effect. These thermal insulated curtains can block 85-90 percent sunlight (dark colour curtains work better), balance the summer heat and winter cold, cut back on window related energy loss, and bring an elegant ambiance to your home. These curtain panels provide a genuine sense of separation, noise reduction, and privacy, which benefits both you and your neighbours.

