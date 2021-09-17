7 Products in all categories from AmazonBasics that are worth your every rupee
AmazonBasics is the brand’s private line of products ranging from kitchen accessories to gadgets that are of high quality and are available at reasonable pricing. If you are looking for some authentic and useful products to shop from Amazon, here are 7 handpicked deals for you to consider. From organisers to bathroom mats, get them all here at exciting prices right now. Grab your cards and start scrolling to own these chic products right away.
Mesh Drawer
A mesh drawer is necessary especially during this phase of life where you are working from home. It helps you assort things in different compartments and declutter your work desk.
Laptop Bag
This basic black laptop bag features accessory storage pockets for portable mouse, iPod, cell phone and pens and also has a padded shoulder strap to carry it around easily.
Bag Organiser
To keep your cards, money, key and everything bag and small in a neatly organised manner, this handy bag organiser can be of great help.
Bath Mat
Pure comfort and functional design go hand-in-hand when it comes to the AmazonBasics’ rippled memory foam bath mat. This ultra-cushy memory foam mat adds the perfect finishing touch to your bathroom.
Soap Dish
This soap dish is a part of the AmazonBasics modern bathroom accessory collection and integrates easily with your existing bathroom accessories and decor.
Yoga
This bright blue yoga mat features a textured surface for enhanced traction. The extra-thick layer cushions your feet when standing and stretching, and it supports your body throughout all types of routines.
Bedsheets
Sleep peacefully with this amazingly comfortable bedding set. It’s soft and cosy and has a great design aesthetic.
