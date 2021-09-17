7 Products in all categories from AmazonBasics that are worth your every rupee

AmazonBasics is the brand’s private line of products ranging from kitchen accessories to gadgets that are of high quality and are available at reasonable pricing. If you are looking for some authentic and useful products to shop from Amazon, here are 7 handpicked deals for you to consider. From organisers to bathroom mats, get them all here at exciting prices right now. Grab your cards and start scrolling to own these chic products right away.

Mesh Drawer

A mesh drawer is necessary especially during this phase of life where you are working from home. It helps you assort things in different compartments and declutter your work desk.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 255

Laptop Bag

This basic black laptop bag features accessory storage pockets for portable mouse, iPod, cell phone and pens and also has a padded shoulder strap to carry it around easily.

Price: Rs 1900

Deal: Rs 1199

Bag Organiser

To keep your cards, money, key and everything bag and small in a neatly organised manner, this handy bag organiser can be of great help.

Price: Rs 1745

Deal: Rs 939

Bath Mat

Pure comfort and functional design go hand-in-hand when it comes to the AmazonBasics’ rippled memory foam bath mat. This ultra-cushy memory foam mat adds the perfect finishing touch to your bathroom.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 800

Soap Dish

This soap dish is a part of the AmazonBasics modern bathroom accessory collection and integrates easily with your existing bathroom accessories and decor.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 399

Yoga

This bright blue yoga mat features a textured surface for enhanced traction. The extra-thick layer cushions your feet when standing and stretching, and it supports your body throughout all types of routines.

Price: Rs 1600

Deal: Rs 1049

Bedsheets

Sleep peacefully with this amazingly comfortable bedding set. It’s soft and cosy and has a great design aesthetic.

Price: Rs 4500

Deal: Rs 2569

