Bedding refers to various linen items like blankets, pillows, bedsheets and other bedding items that are used to cover and protect the mattresses and pillows. Types of bedding include mattress covers, fitted sheets, flat sheets, bedsheets, pillowcases, comforters, shams and quilts. Although all these elements of a bedding seems like too much, each item has its significance. You would wonder why a mattress cover is needed, well, it protects your mattress from allergens,perspiration and dirt. It will also increase the durability of your mattress by decreasing the amount of cleaning needed. Here are a few options we’ve curated for you from Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Stylish And Comfortable Bedding Items You Can Buy from Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Home Brilliant Striped Corduroy Throw Pillow Cover (Yellow)

Add some pop and color to your interiors and especially your bedroom with this velvety throw pillow cover. This pillow cover is made of 100% high quality polyester and comes in a bright sunflower yellow color that adds a sunshine like energy in your room. This comes in a set of two and is super soft on your skin. You can machine wash it but remember to use cold water. The zipper closure on this pillowcase makes it easier to remove and put back the cover on.

Price: $23.99

Deal: $15.39

2. ZAMAT Contour Memory Foam Pillow

Neck pain and back pain issues are not limited to old people anymore. With increasing desk jobs and long work hours, orthopedic problems are a part of every age group today. This is an adjustable and ergonomic cervical pillow that helps with neck pain. This cervical pillow is designed to cradle the natural curvature of your neck, provides incredible support for spine alignment and gives you a good night’s sleep. This CertiPUR-US certified cervical pillow is made of odorless and high quality memory foam. The outer cover is made of moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester that's machine-washable and stretchable.

Price: $39.99

Deal: $33.99

3. Bedsure California King Mattress Topper

The best way to protect your mattress from dirt and allergens is a mattress topper that is also super comfortable. This fluffy and thick mattress cover is made from 100% polyester microfiber that gives you the feel of a cloud-like surface. It has an 18 inch skirt with full-length elasticized bottom that goes all around the mattress up to 21 inches deep. The fabric offers breathability and can be used all throughout the year in every season. And the neat quilting stitch design of this mattress topper helps it to be evenly distributed across your bed irrespective of your bed size.

Price: $59.99

Deal: $50.99

4. Kevin Textile Faux Linen Soft Throw Cushion Case

A perfect cushion cover that can go with every occasion and enhance the elegance of your interiors. Unlike the traditional monochrome linen pillow cover, this pillow cover adds 2 tones weave to let you have a better visual experience and add an extra statement to your bedding. These cushion covers can go effortlessly on your sofa, bed, couch, car, chair and bay window. You can machine wash this with cold water and tumble dry it but make sure never to add bleach while washing it.

Price: $14.99

Deal: $12.74

5. Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This warm and fuzzy faux fur throw blanket is made of 100% polyester. It has a thickness of 12 inches and is made of a velvety textured fabric that is soft on your skin. This faux fur throw blanket has a texture that gives an illusion of fur. Even more, this blanket is individually dyed, which results in natural variations in the color.

Price: $36.99

Deal: $30.55

6. Pangzi Bohemian Retro Bedding Sheet Set

This colorful, bohemian bedding sheet is just the highlight you need to make your bedroom look exotic and fun. It is made of a soft cotton blend material and comes with 2 matching pillowcases. Along with that it has a 30 day return and replacement policy. The package is a set of 4 and includes a fitted sheet as well.

Price: $31.99

Deal: $22.39

7. APSMILE Luxury All Season Goose Feathers Down Comforter

This is an organic feather down comforter that is perfect for all seasons as it provides medium warmth. It has an OCS standard 100% organic cotton fabric cover, and is unbleached, undyed, soft plush, breathable, durable, and comfortable to sleep in. This comforter comes in a packaging that can be used as a tote later.

Price: $119.00

Deal: $101.14

With the winters around the corner, it's time to add bedding materials to your home that are comfortable and warm. Just simple things like a comfy blanket or a soft pillow is all it takes to add extra warmth to your bedroom. You can buy good bedding products at sale prices from Amazon Deal of the Day. What are you waiting for? Go fill your shopping cart right now!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

