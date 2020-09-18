7 Tips and ideas for a vintage kitchen décor to ditch the modern theme

If you’re going to decorate your kitchen, then you can try vintage style décor to take the decoration to another level. Having a retro style kitchen will suit your abode.

While decorating your abode, people sometimes forget about the kitchen. But this part of your abode also needs proper decoration that will complement and match the rest of the home décor. From kitchen walls to floor to shelves, everything can be adorned in a different way to enhance the look of the kitchen.

And if you like vintage décor theme, then it would be classier to decorate your kitchen with a retro vibe. A vintage style kitchen is all you need to impress your guests and showcase your choice and taste. So, here’s how can you adorn your kitchen in vintage style.

Tips and ideas for vintage style kitchen décor:

1.Retro style means you can depend on maximalism for the decoration. You can opt for warm woody tones for furniture and kitchen floor. Along with that, choose mint green coloured appliances.

2.You can opt for the black and white floor tiles like chess to bring more grandeur to the décor.

3.When you have warm woody tones for the kitchen, then incorporate different types of plants with it. Greenery will make the space more refreshing.

4.If you want to choose any other colour for the kitchen, go for light pink shade for the walls and tiles. And pair them with white coloured shelves and cabinet.

5.If you want to keep it simple but bright, then paint everything in white colour right from walls, ceiling to furniture, cabinets, etc. All white décor will definitely catch people's attention. But don’t forget to put a rug in the centre of the floor.

6.You can also make it a two-tone kitchen by colouring small furniture in black and the bigger ones in white.

7.When it comes to black and white, you can opt for colour blocking theme with these two colours for your walls to keep everything simple for a minimalist vintage kitchen décor.

