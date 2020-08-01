  1. Home
7 Ways to upgrade your home interior without spending a fortune

Remodeling your house doesn’t have to be a costly project. Here’s how you can upgrade your home interiors without burning a hole in your pocket.
Who doesn’t like to live in splendour? Most people wish to live in cosy, well-designed luxurious homes. But having a high-end looking home can be difficult, especially if you have a tight budget. If you wish to redecorate your abode and make it look like a brand-new house, but on a budget, then you’ve landed on the right page. We have compiled a list of ideas that won’t break the bank. 

Upgrading your home interiors doesn’t mean that you have to spent a fortune. With some creativity and good ideas, you can easily redecorate your house in no time. So, before heading out to buy something new, check out these ideas that might inspire you.

Check out the ingenious tricks for decorating your house on a budget.  

1- Proper lighting can bring life to your house. Don’t go for a small and dark room, but an open, airy and welcoming home with the right lighting. Try placing a tall floor lamp in dark corners, or you can place lamps on side tables. There are multiple ways to brighten up your home with lights. 

2- Are you thinking of renovating your kitchen? Adding new cabinetry can be super expensive. However, you can spruce up your outdated kitchen with a couple of coats of new paint. 

3- If you don’t want to spend a ton of cash on wallpapers, then you can craft your own using a pretty stencil. Wall stencils are affordable and come in different styles. 

4- Nothing looks worse than old-fashioned, worn and dirty handle knobs, locks and faucets. Update your cabinetry by replacing the old pulls and knobs with new ones. You can choose from aged copper, shiny stainless, bronze and brushed nickel.  

5- Don’t leave the windows bare as they require styling. Get stylish window panels to add charm to the room. You can go bold and graphic, or minimalist, to suit your style and taste. It is an affordable way to spruce up your house. 

6- If you have tiled floors and don’t want to replace them, paint over them to make it look fresh and clean. Tile paint is easily available in the market at affordable prices that can help you cover up unfortunate tile choices. 

7- Adding neutral colours to your house is one way to upgrade it without burning a hole in your pocket. No matter your design style or preferences, neutrals will bring some aesthetic to your space. 

