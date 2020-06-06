8 boho décor ideas to bring more spirit to your bedroom

Interested in giving your bedroom a boho makeover? Here is a list of bohemian décor ideas to help in your quest.

One of thing you should always keep in mind when it comes to home décor is that it should be a reflection of your personality, especially your bedroom. Your bedroom is the place where you should feel yourself and the most comfortable. There are ample ideas to go for but if you’re someone interested in bringing some bohemian vibes to your abode, then we have some really good ideas for you.

The bohemian style works really well mixed with other trends that can give your bedroom a chilled yet trendy vibe. This eclectic decorating style dates back to 1960s when bohemians projected their fashion style creatively as an expression of their attitude. Though the trend has subdued over the years, it is still a trend that continues to be a favourite of many.

If you’re someone who is into the bohemian trend, here are 8 boho décor ideas to help you out.

1. Bohemian style is all about bold colours and patterns – think warm, earthy or rich jewel tones for giving your abode a bohemian upgrade.

2. Intricate patterns are another very important bohemian décor element you shouldn’t miss. Go for micro-floral or Morocco prints in bold colours. You can also play with the patterns.

3. Plants are a must for any boho bedroom. Select something that is to grow and maintain. Hanging planters are also a great way to make your room feel larger than it actually is.

4. Textured textiles are the hallmark of a boho house. Try to layer the textiles with some colours and patterns to bring some artistic feels to your bedroom. From contrasting patterned rugs to colour cushions, the key is the amalgamation of various patterns.

5. Don’t limit texture to the furniture, bring some to the walls as well. You can hang crocheted baskets, woven macramé pieces or go for tons of colourful books or small accessories.

6. When it comes to the bed, go for a natural material made of wood, antique bed frames, low profile or platform beds are great for boho décor.

7. String lights around the headboard, over the windows or draped from the ceiling are a boho staple.

8. Mix the glamour of bohemia with some luxurious and metallic patterns to glam up your bedroom. You’d be surprised how well they go together.

