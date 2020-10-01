8 Chic ideas to spruce up the staircase area

If you are planning to revamp the staircase of your abode, take help of these tips and ideas.

While decorating our abode, people may tend to forget the stairs. But when it comes to decorating the staircase, usually, there are numerous ideas to revamp the staircase to give a new look to the area.

From rugs, mirrors to paintings, you can put anything of your choice to spruce up the area. Along with that, there are many colours also to paint the walls and stairs to get a new look. So, here are some tips and ideas to decorate the staircase of your home.

Tips and ideas to spruce up the staircase of your abode:

1.Before starting the decoration, first, make sure there is no loose or broken part in the staircase area. If there is any, then fix that thing properly and then start redecorating.

2.Then paint it with subtle colours. You can choose wood paint also because that would create a satin finish making the area more welcoming. White colour is always recommended for colouring the staircase.

3.Choose a neutral shade for the walls and a vibrant one for the stairs if you don't prefer white. For example, you can paint the walls in white and choose bright yellow or teal for the stairs.

4.Colour blocking pattern is now in trend for home décor. You can paint alternative stair in different colours or just divide the stairs to paint them with two different shades.

5.You can also add your personal touch. It can be a quote from your favourite book or a lyric of your favourite song. You can paint them on the stairs or on the walls.

6.If you love vintage themed home décor, then take 3 or 4 rugs and put them on the stairs to cover them. But the rugs have to have a similar colour scheme.

7.Adorn the walls with any paintings, wall art or mirror. You can hang your family photo frames on this portion of the wall to make it more welcoming.

8.Don’t forget the banister. Try different colours like black with high gloss finish to make it look classy.

