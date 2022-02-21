8 Cooling products for your home to help beat the heat before the warm weather kicks in

The cool weather is almost coming to an end and before March kicks in, we need to prepare our homes for the warm weather. We obviously cannot afford to keep our ACs on all the time! Too much heat can make us go bananas and make it even difficult to concentrate on our work and our daily chores. Now keep yourself and your head cool, calm and composed with these super refreshing products available on Amazon that will give your body an energising boost and a push to get through the hot day.

Here’s a list of genius cooling products to keep your home cool for the warmer months

1. Havells Mini Kool Mate

This mini fan is portable and easy to carry anywhere. It features a 360 degree oscillation with a multi oscillation angle. It is a high speed personal fan and push button switches with LED indicators.

Price: Rs.4630

Buy Now

2. Kitchenif Digital Ice Cream Maker

Who doesn’t love an ice cream or a frozen yogurt on a hot day? What if we told you that you can make your very own ice cream anytime you want at home? This ice cream maker will let you make healthy and safe frozen desserts in big batches to help you save money in the long run and give you a better summer experience at home!

Price: Rs.4263

Buy Now

3. Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

This cold brew coffee maker produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. The fine mesh filter in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot - differing from other coffee machines. The plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

Price: Rs.5290

Buy Now

4. Rage Coffee Combo Pack of 4

This coffee combo is perfect to make a refreshing glass of iced coffee at home. It is deeply robust yet not overpowering, a complex special blend thanks to small batch crystallisation. It tastes like a freshly brewed cup of coffee you'd get in a high end specialty café at a fraction of the cost. It helps you with boosted energy levels and enhanced fitness. It comes in 4 refreshing flavours - Irish Hazelnut, Sparky Orange, Creme Caramel and Dark Chocolate.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

5. Stay Hydrated Water Bottle

Stay hydrated throughout the warm season with this water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated. With unique inspirational quotes and time markers on it, this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you to stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day. A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss, appetite control and overall health.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

6. Door Sealing Strip

This door stopper is a double sided insulating device for doors and windows. It holds foam cylinders on opposite sides of a door, creating an airtight, draft-proof seal. This seal keeps the cool air from your air conditioner inside and prevents hot air from entering. It also prevents tiny bugs like cockroaches from slipping into your bedroom so you can sleep without fear.

Price: Rs.89

Buy Now

7. Boutique Living Pure Cotton Bedsheet

This high quality bed sheet is made from pure cotton that is super smooth on the skin and perfect for the warm weather. It is super soft and breathable, and helps maintain a comfortable body temperature. It is highly durable and the original colour stays put for a long time and looks great even after many machine washes. It has a glossy surface, is hypoallergenic and wrinkle resistant.

Price: Rs.2669

Buy Now

8. Popsicle Maker

A refreshing lick of an ice cold popsicle is the best feeling on a warm and sunny day. Now you can make your favourite popsicles at home with these popsicle makers. You can have a chilly, refreshing treat at the end of the day and you can also customise with your favourite flavours. Homemade popsicles are devoid of any chemicals and flavouring, and are hence, healthier and also cheaper.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

These cooling products will make it super easy for you to beat the heat before the warm weather kicks in.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

