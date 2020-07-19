8 Easy tricks to organise your tiny kitchen for a clutter free space

Simple ways to organise your small kitchen.

1- You can set a butcher block board into a drawer so that you don’t need any extra space for chopping.

2- With wire shelf risers, you can divide any big shelf and create more spaces from it to use for different purposes.

3- You don’t have much space for putting things in a separate corner. So, start labelling each of them. That’s the best way to keep all the spices and other things together. You can just spot them with the labelling.

4- In your pantry also you have to be organised. Keep the new things behind the used items. You won’t mess up with the used and unused items in this way.

5- You can also create drawers in a big storage space or shelf. Put plastic containers in it to use them for a different purpose. One container will be used for spices and the other will be for packaged items. In this, you can keep two different types of items in one space without any clutter.

6- You don’t only need space for knives, spoons and fork, but odd-shaped utensils are also a big problem. And that’s why you need drawer dividers to keep them all separately in one space.

7- Another great way of storing things in your small kitchen is to put them based on their colours. Put the white things together and the colourful ones in a different section.

8- Pots and pans require a lot of space and they create mess a lot as well. So, why don’t you use the unused walls for them? You can simply hang your pans and pots on the walls so that it would be quick to find them while cooking.