8 Elegant colours to paint your kitchen walls

If you are thinking to revamp your kitchen décor, then first paint its walls. For that, you need some off-beat shades to make it look vibrant. So, here are some colour options to opt for.
1665 reads Mumbai
Are you thinking to paint your kitchen walls? Well, that’s a great idea because the kitchen is a special part of your home where you cook food. So, you may need to revamp it with new vibrant colours as it will help for the kitchen to become a warm and welcoming space.

You can always play with different colours to paint your kitchen walls according to your preference. So, here are some wall colours to opt for your kitchen space.

Wall colours for the kitchen:

Warm neutrals

When it comes to painting your wall colours, then warm neutral shades are always recommended. So, you can opt for them to paint your kitchen walls as well. Use red, orange and yellow for a warm effect and green, blue, violet for a calm effect. 

Red

Red is the colour for kitchen walls if you want to add some spark to this corner of your abode.

Rich browns

Browns are for giving your kitchen an earthy vibe. And if you like to have a different type of neutral colour, then brown is just for you.

All white

All white kitchen décor is a favourite of many interior designers. So, if you also like to keep it simple, calm and serene, then go for white.

Light yellow

Yellow is a playful colour. So, this would be perfect for your kitchen to give it a charming vibe.

Blue

Blue is not considered to be good for kitchen walls. But blue shades are perfect to give an ultimate vintage appeal to the kitchen corner of your house.

Coral pink

If you want to try something quirky, then coral pink is a great option for you.

Matte black

This colour is to make your kitchen look attractive and bold. This can be balanced well with hues of white.

Credits :housebeautiful, spruce, getty images

