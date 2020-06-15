  1. Home
8 Home decor ideas for a soothing and tranquil vibe

Do you feel highly stressful at the end of the day? If you do, then you need to relax and calm your mind. And a serene home can do this. So, here are certain ways and ideas to have a serene space in your home.
Due to our tough work schedule and busy lifestyle, the stress level has highly been increased amongst people. In such a situation, home is the only space for us to be calm and destress ourselves. Hence, we should create a serene abode which can soothe and relax our mind and body. You can entirely create a serene house or dedicate a particular corner in it to have your own serene space.

You don’t need to invest a lot in this space. It should just make you feel comfortable with its soothing vibe. You can read some books there, have your tea-time, etc. So, here are some ways and ideas to create a serene home to relax. Read on to know them right below.

How to have a serene space in your home?

1-  Collect different types of plants and nurture them. This will not only purify the air but will relieve your stress as well. And they are one of the most important elements to create a serene space.

2-  Choose an artwork that makes you feel peaceful. This will help to create the serene vibe in your abode. For example, you can choose any artwork related to Buddha.

3-  Colour plays a major role in giving a calming vibe. You can paint every wall of your house with calming shades to create the serenity or revamp any one particular corner of the abode to make it your serene space. Colours like white, rich mineral green are the best ones to go with.

4-  Put outdoor views in one corner of your home to have that serene vibe there because outdoor views will help you to look at the greenery and feel relaxed. Apart from that, both the outer and inner worlds should be connected.

5-  Always opt for soft lights to brighten up space. Any harsh lighting will disturb the relaxation.

6-  Be it an entire house or one corner of it, make sure there is no clutter. It will destroy the serene look of your house.

7-  Embrace the season with its objects. You can rearrange your vase with some seasonal flowers or bring some decorative items associated with the season. And you can change them as per the seasons as well.
8-  Reset your home or the room every week to keep it clean. This will make the space look new also to relax your mind.
 

Credits :chairish, huffpost, elle decor, getty images

