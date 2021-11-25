8 Items that will make your home feel warm and cozy this winter season

The winter season is almost here and while we are finally able to get rid of the sweaty weather, what makes this season even special is the coziness and the snuggles. To prepare your home for the cold weather, here are a few home decor items that will not only elevate the look of your house, but will also make your house much warmer and cosier.

Cute Bear Hug Pillow

We all want cuddles and cosiness when it is cold outside but not everyone has someone to cuddle with. This is when this backrest comes to your rescue. It is extremely soft and comfy, and feels like someone is hugging you from behind. It makes for a perfect reading and TV time companion and also ensures that you do not slouch and hurt your back. I mean, this backrest can literally be your best friend!

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

Blackout Curtains

Does the winter season ever make you want to just sleep in during the daytime but the daylight and car lights outside just won’t let you? Well, these curtains are your saviour. These blackout curtains will block out almost all the sunlight, UV rays and other lights and are perfect for mornings when you want to sleep till late and for your afternoon naps. These energy saving curtains insulate against summer heat and winter chill to balance your room temperature.

Price: Rs.1199

Buy Now

Shag Carpet

Upgrade the look of your living room or bedroom in an instant with this shag carpet. This handmade carpet is crafted from a super soft microfiber pile that provides one of the most plush feels. This winter, step into comfort with this soft and fluffy shag rug and you may just find yourself spending more time relaxing directly on this rug! The modern style of this rug will also give your room a contemporary accent.

Price: Rs.3899

Buy Now

Throw Blanket

Add this throw blanket to your living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with your family or your partner. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester and features cut dotted pompoms.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Apple Cinnamon & Vanilla Scented Candle

A scented candle has the ability to instantly uplift the aura of your house and make the atmosphere relaxing. This aromatic candle is exquisitely handcrafted to add a calming vibe to your house. It is smokeless, dripless and dispenses a soothing aroma till its last flame.

Price: Rs.525

Buy Now

Memory Foam Pillow

This charcoal infused pillow features pin cores that helps in easy air circulation, it absorbs unpleasant odour and gives a fresh feel always. It helps to maintain a correct sleeping posture, keeps your skin safe, assists in reducing stress, and offers perfect support to your neck. This pillow will protect you from toxins and microbes.

Price: Rs.1999

Buy Now

Microfibre Reversible Comforter

Have you ever felt too cold with the AC on and too hot with the AC off and you just cannot find a middleground? We have found the perfect solution to your problems with this soft, cosy and lightweight reversible double comforter that feels like a warm hug on a cold evening. It will provide you with a rich and luxurious feel and keep you protected against allergens. Now you can cocoon yourself in this cosy comforter and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep.

Price: Rs.1849

Buy Now

LED Dream Catcher

If you are a dreamer, believer and a hopeless romantic in a world full of realists, then you must add this dreamcatcher to your home. Hang this beautiful pink LED dreamcatcher on your bedroom or living room wall and uplift the space. And as they say, the nightmares pass through the holes and out of the window while the good dreams are trapped in the web, which then slide down the feather tassel to you, so that you have sweet dreams every night.

Price: Rs.474

Buy Now