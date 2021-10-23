8 Products under Rs 1500 to give your home a festive upgrade this Diwali

Diwali is less than 10 days away and every Indian household must be filled in joyful chaos to prepare for their individual traditions. While the mithais, outfits and jewelleries are one part of it, setting your house up for the festival is also an essential. Here are a few affordable products that will enhance your house and add a festive vibe.

Humidifier

Gift yourself a luxurious aromatherapy at home that will rejuvenate your senses with this cool mist humidifier. It is super compact which makes it easy to carry around and can be used in any part of the house. It features a LED light inner and can also be used as a night light. This humidifier will purify the air and reduce bacteria and peculiar smells.

Price: Rs.1499

Sale Price: Rs.729

Buy Now

All Weather Comforter

Have you ever felt too cold with the AC on and too hot with the AC off and you just cannot find a middleground? We have found the perfect solution to your problems with this soft, cosy and lightweight reversible double comforter that feels like a warm hug on a cold evening. It will provide you with a rich and luxurious feel and keep you protected against allergens. Now you can cocoon yourself in this cosy comforter and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep.

Price: Rs.2400

Sale Price: Rs.1444

Buy Now

Wallpaper

Add a festive vibe to your surroundings by putting up this wallpaper that looks extremely regal and will make you feel like you are living in a castle. This decorative damask floral pattern self-adhesive pvc wallpaper is ideal to decorate the walls of bedroom, living room, hall, kitchen, bathroom, etc. It is removable, waterproof, heat resistant, oil-resistant, repositionable and eco-friendly.

Price: Rs.1499

Sale Price: Rs.168

Buy Now

Bathroom Accessories Set

The current times have made it necessary for us to wash our hands all the time. Even when guests arrive, we have to immediately ask them to wash their hands. This ceramic hand wash set will completely uplift the look of your bathroom and help you make a good impression. The set comprises a liquid soap dispenser, a soap dish and a toothbrush holder that will take your bathroom decor up a notch.

Price: Rs.1999

Sale Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Reed Diffuser

This tropical peach-scented reed diffuser that is going to make sure your bathroom always smells amazing. It consists of the finest essential oil inspired by natural flowers and plants like orange, pineapple, rosewood and vanilla. It spreads a natural and captivating aroma. It provides aromatherapy, creates mood, enhances atmosphere and relieves stress.

Price: Rs.250

Buy Now

Golden Jars

These jars come in a set of 12 and will considerably spruce up your kitchen for the festive season. They come with an airtight cap and can be used in the microwave. It is great for storing all your diwali snacks and ensuring that it remains fresh throughout the festival. This jar mouth is wide, so it's easy to operate at the time you clean, store or take out the goods from this jar.

Price: Rs.1099

Sale Price: Rs.425

Buy Now

Fridge Planter

If you love a unique decor, then you are absolutely going to adore this planter. This unique magnetic plant cutting holder sticks to the sides or door of a refrigerator. Now, you can stick a live plant pot on your fridge with other magnets. Heavy-duty magnets and premium quality ceramic are used to hand-craft this magnetic, hand-painted planter. Enjoy the whiff of greenery wherever you want.

Price: Rs.934

Sale Price: 534

Buy Now

Moroccan Ceiling Lamp

This Moroccan ceiling lamp will cast beautiful shadows all over your living room and upgrade the festive quotient of the house. With an antique copper finish and sphere shape, it gives a unique style to your home. When turned off the lampshade and lamp socket is intriguing in its simplicity, while at night, when turned on lamp projects a delicate pattern across its surroundings.

Price: Rs.2500

Sale Price: Rs.1080

Buy Now