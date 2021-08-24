8 Products you need to decorate your home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi grandly

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on September 10th and this religious festival is marked as a great day for new beginnings and a fresh start as Lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The ten-day celebration unites the family members together in various activities including a reading of texts and group feasting, decorating home and also several poojas and singing bhajans.

On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 8 home decor products that are a must buy to get ready to celebrate the festival of the season. With all grand and vibrant colours, these decor items will brighten up the mood of your home and make it festive ready.

Brass Diya

No Hindu festival is completed without diyas. This floral designed brass diya can add to the decor of your pooja room.

Price: Rs 600

Deal: Rs 349

Ganesha Statue

This handmade and hand-painted small Lord Ganesha idol can be a great showpiece item or a perfect gift for the guests who visit your home during the ten-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 349

Altar Cloth

These bright red and yellow cloth pieces can be used for various purposes. The satin clothes with glittery golden hemlines are offered to the lord or used as a pooja altar cloth or to decorate the deity with.

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 439

Artificial Flower Garlands

These beautiful jasmines and rose garlands come with a tiny bell at the end that is a must-have decor accessory to make your home festive-ready. You can frame your entrance door or even pooja room door with these garlands and can even use it on the deity.

Price: Rs 1550

Deal: Rs 950

Decor Banner

In colours of celebration, this three- tiered banner says ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’ and brings all party vibes.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Pooja Mandir

This wooden-finish artistic mandir has got a luxe look and divine feel. The muted hue makes the deity stand out and is perfect to wall mount and save space in your cluttered apartment home.

Price: Rs 749

Deal: Rs 325

Ganesha Wall Hanging Showpiece

This sophisticated and elegant Ganesha statue is uniquely handmade by skilled professionals. With its soft finishing touch and bright colours, the cute statue pictures baby Ganesha in his happiest form.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 325

Velvet Asan Mat

To comfortably sit during the long poojas and bhajan sessions, the velvet decorative mat can be of great help. You can also use it as a rug.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 279

Get ready to celebrate the week-long festivals with these joyful decor items.

