8 Products for your home that will make you feel like you are living in a fancy hotel

Who doesn’t like a comfortable and luxurious stay in a hotel every once in a while. The luxurious amenities at a hotel are great to help you relax and take a break. But what if you could have those amenities everyday at your home? These 8 products will make you feel like you are literally living in a fancy hotel room.

Comforter

Don’t we all love those soft and cozy comforters in the hotel room? We have found the perfect comforter for your home that will give you the same hotel feeling. This soft, cosy and lightweight reversible double comforter feels like a warm hug on a cold evening. It will provide you with a rich and luxurious feel and keep you protected against allergens. Now you can cocoon yourself in this cosy comforter and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep.

Price: Rs.1849

Mattress Topper

This mattress topper will make you feel like you’re sleeping on a soft, fluffy cloud. The hypoallergenic material protection will keep your mattress fresh to last the test of time. Adding a 2 inch thickness in height, your mattress will feel ultra soft. The down alternative filling makes for the best performance.

Price: Rs.1839

Lamp

This lamp looks exactly like the ones that we find in hotel rooms. This sturdy metal base lamp with fabric shade provides a touch of classiness to your living space. Designed with the traditional classic style, this captivating metal table lamp is a great lighting fixture to add a beautiful and natural element to any room. It casts a warm and soothing light, perfect for placing on your nightstand or side table beside the sofa.

Price: Rs.722

Lush Carpet

This carpet will add an instant touch of hotel room grandeur to any room. This rug is crafted from a super soft polyester that provides one of the most plush feels. This winter, step into comfort with this soft and fluffy shag rug and you may just find yourself spending more time relaxing directly on this rug! The modern style of this rug will also give your room a contemporary accent.

Price: Rs.1999

Soap Dispenser Set

This ceramic soap dispenser set will completely uplift the look of your bathroom and help you make a good impression. The set comprises a liquid soap dispenser, a soap dish and a toothbrush holder that will take your bathroom decor up a notch and make it look like a hotel bathroom.

Price: Rs.999

Cotton Towels

Get these luxuriously soft 100 percent cotton fade-resistant towels if you want to feel like you're in a spa every time you step out of the shower. These long-lasting towels are made with pure, natural silver-coated fibers that are ultra-soft. The silvadur treatment technology penetrates the towel’s fibers to minimise odors , to provide an unmatched, long-lasting sense of freshness.

Price: Rs.1159

Hand Soaps

These assorted soaps are just like the ones you find in hotel bathrooms. This soap combo consists of 10 soaps made from natural ingredients and a refreshing fragrance that will calm your senses. Made from glycerin, these soaps will deeply hydrate and moisturise your skin and won’t strip away the skin’s natural oils. They are extremely gentle on the skin and last super long without losing their benefits and fragrance.

Price: Rs.249

Shower Head

Set your bathroom apart by opting for this square shower overhead as opposed to the regular round one. This shower overhead will give you the complete luxury feeling and make you feel like you are bathing in a five-star hotel each day. It comes with top and bottom mirror surfaces that allow the rain shower head to easily blend with the interior. It produces the best pressure possible even if your home has low water pressure.

Price: Rs.1059

