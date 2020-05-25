8 Simple ways to spruce up your small living room

Have a small living room? Fret not. Here are 7 easy ways to decorate your living room and make the most of your space.

Most of us live in rented houses or small spaces that don’t have much space to fit a lot of things. Choosing the wrong décor style and furniture might make things worse by making it feel claustrophobic. So, you must make wise choices when it comes to redecorating your living room. You don’t have to go all out; small changes can also have a major impact in making your living room breathable and beautiful.

Yes, it can be tricky to upgrade a small living room but it’s not impossible. There are plenty of ways you can revamp your cosy space into something more stylish. From small changes like colour to changing the furniture, you can employ different ideas to make it look chic. After all, this is the most lived-in spot in your house.

Here are 8 ideas to revamp your small living room and make the most of your space.

1) One of the most effective ways to open up space in your living room and make it look brighter is painting all the walls white. You can choose a cool or a warm tone, depending on your taste and décor of the house.

2) Try to install functional furniture that can be used to decorate as well as store your stuff. This way your things won’t be strewn on the floor and your space will look neat.

3) Choose a sectional sofa to prettify your apartment. Lean the sofa against the wall to give more depth to your bedroom.

4) Or you can place the furniture away from your walls to give the illusion of a spacious living room.

5) You can install hanging shelves on the walls to store books, décor and other things instead of heavy cabinets that take a lot of your floor space.

6) Add a few mirrors or install a glass table in your living room. Reflecting surfaces create a brighter and more open space.

7) You can add a hanging planter or lamp in your living room. It will instantly beautify it without taking any floor space.

8) If you use this space to read or work, you can use a comfy chair to create some space. Having a couch in your living room is not a norm, your living room will look just fine without it as long as it fits your needs.

