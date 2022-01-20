Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 Smart TVs that are a must-have for all the binge-watchers

If binge-watching is your thing, then Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here to add to the fun. Buy your favourite smart TVs with unlimited features at the best prices. Grab the opportunity before it’s gone and bring home your favourite TV.

4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50

This 50 inches TV comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar and more. So, if it's your favourite movie or web series, you have the chance to see it in HD.

Price: Rs. 44999

Deal: Rs. 32,999

Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

This 32 inches TV comes with Dolby Digital Plus sound and is HD ready. The smart TV makes it easier for you to access whatever you want. This TV is a perfect match for your not-so-big room.

Price: Rs. 19900

Deal: Rs. 16,990

Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV

This 40-inch full HD TV comes with a 178 Degree wide viewing angle. It comes with a Chromecast built-in and is perfect if you want to have a theatre-like viewing experience. Bezel-less Design, LED Panel, Vivid Picture engine, Detailed Picture Controls and Ultra-bright screen are some of the other features of this TV.

Price: Rs. 29999

Deal: Rs. 21,999

HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

This 32 inches LED Smart TV comes with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and apps like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. The TV promises you a better viewing experience and a sound system that speaks of clarity and high quality. Be it late night movie dates or binge-watching sessions, this TV will be your best companion.

Price: Rs. 19999

Deal: Rs. 16999

HD Ready Smart LED TV

The fans of LG would know there’s nothing that can beat the brand. This TV is an example of this. Bring it home for an enhanced HD viewing experience.

Price: Rs. 23990

Deal: Rs. 17,499

HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

This 32 inches HD TV is a must-buy. The sale price is something that you don’t want to miss at all. It boasts Powerful Speakers and Dolby Audio. Built-in Alexa is another highlight of this HD smart TV which calls you to bring it home this sale season.

Price: Rs. 27000

Deal: Rs. 13,799

4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

This 43 inches Ultra HD Android Smart TV is a must-have if you love binge-watching and TV is your only companion away from home. The Dolby Audio Power Speakers and Surround Virtualizer will make sure that your listening experience is just as enriching as the visual one.

Price: Rs. 47990

Deal: Rs. 23,999

4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV

If budget is not your concern and you want nothing but the best this 70 inches smart TV is all that you want this sale season. The ultra-slim design makes sure to occupy minimum space. Other features are just as engaging as the sale price.

Price: Rs. 119990

Deal: Rs. 75,999

