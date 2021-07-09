8 Stylish and thoughtful housewarming gifts that your friends and family will cherish!

Has a family member just moved in to a new apartment? Did your friends just buy their first home together? Here are the perfect housewarming gifts for their new space!

A new house has to become a home, and it does not happen overnight – or alone. If your friends and family have recently moved into a new space and are starting a new chapter in life, it can be a very exciting as well as hectic time for them! As they settle in to the new house, they will slowly and gradually realise that they may not have everything they need right away. This is where you can come in to help, with a thoughtful housewarming gift!

The kitchen, bedroom and home décor pieces are the best, and in fact also the safest places to start thinking about when gifting. Remember that your gift needs to serve a specific purpose – it can either be adding to the aesthetic, creating a positive aura, be auspicious for new homes, or simply be functional items that you know they would need!

Help your loved ones create their beautiful homes with some of these housewarming gift ideas –

1. Monk and Buddha Figurines

Feng Shui lays a lot of emphasis on the usage of Buddha symbols in the home to attract wealth, prosperity, success and good health to the house. These can be in the form of the meditating Buddha, laughing Buddha, monks and the likes. Hindu God Ganesha is also an auspicious and traditional figure ideal to begin anything new. What could be a better gift for someone starting a new phase of life? Here are some figures you should have a look at –

Naqsh Polyresin Reading Monk Figure in Black and Red

Fio Polyresin Sitting Ganesha Figure in Gold and Red

2. Water Fountains

These have great significance in Vaastu Shastra for home interiors. It is believed that the constant flow of water in a house fountain represents the flow of money, love and happiness in the house. Apart from the peaceful and aesthetic environment fountains can create, they can bring good luck and positivity to the home, which makes it a very thoughtful gift.

Buddha With Flowers Polyresin Small Fountain in Black and Gold

3. Kitchen Accessories

When moving into a new home, the kitchen is one of the most essential and simultaneously the most difficult and time-taking place to set. In India, we cherish our cutlery and kitchen items, and receiving them as gifts make everyone happy! A new sparkling set of fancy cutlery, practical and cute storage jars and stylish serving trays are always appreciated in Indian households!

Carnival Tea, Coffee and Sugar Jar Set

FNS Stainless Steel Cutlery Set of 24

Nora Modern Melamine Tray

4. Bedroom Essentials

When someone moves to new place, old sheets and covers do not go with the vibe at all! Fresh covers, vibrant and soft sheets therefore make for great gifts. Bedroom décor is always the second priority – beds need to be taken care of first because where else would they sleep?

Living Essence Cotton Dohar in Mango Colour

Carnival Multi Colour Double Bed Sheet

