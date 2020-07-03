8 Tips and ideas to use fairy lights for the home décor

Are you thinking to do something creative for your home décor? Then, you can play with fairy lights and create different types of looks to revamp your abode.

Fairy lights work wonders to enhance your home décor. They are cheap and you can do several DIY hacks with them to create your own customised home décor theme. Even if you don’t want to buy any night lamp, fairy lights are always there to save your budget.

They are perfect to create a mystical look in your room, especially in your bedroom. So, how can you use fairy lights for your home décor? Here are some tips for it.

Different ideas for using fairy lights to revamp your home:

1- Hang the fairy lights on the wall of your bedroom and then place pictures of your friends or family on them by using clips. This will bring another charm to the wall.

2- Take one or two mason jars and put the fairy lights in them. Then hang or put the jars somewhere to lighten up the room.

3- You can drape the fairy lights on anything to brighten up that space. And this is also applicable for your mirror where you can drape the lights in different ways.

4- If you need to revamp any accent piece of your room, fairy lights can also help you with it. You can wrap the lights all around candles to take your home décor to another level.

5- You can write some inspirational words with these lights. Just use pins to get the outline of the word and then hang the light on those pins to create it.

6- Bring some charm to your bookshelf also with these fairy lights. Just hang them behind the shelves to brighten up the items.

7- You can create a DIY lamp with the fairy lights.

8- Even your indoor plants can also help you with the fairy lights to create a soothing home décor. Just intertwine the lights through your plants.

Share your comment ×