9 Bathroom accessories to upgrade your space and create your own zen haven!

One of the most important spaces in your home is the bathroom - that is where you are at your most vulnerable, and where creativity usually strikes! However, to feel safe, relaxed and creatively stimulated in an environment, you have to put thought into its design. Bathrooms can appear mundane and lifeless very easily, since most of us don't look at it as a zen haven. This is where the Pinterest-worthy, picturesque micro trend of ‘BathScaping’ in interior design comes into play!

Essentially, ‘BathScaping’ pays tribute to bathing culture, and transforms the bathroom into a sanctuary of relaxation and escapism using personalised and stylised bath accessories, aesthetic décor items and more!

Create your own zen bathroom, and ensure the transition from the workplace to the bedroom is smooth and peaceful. Check out exactly what you need to pay attention to, and accessories to invest in to revamp your bathroom experience!

1. Warm lighting

Warm toned lights instinctively feel natural to us, especially in the evenings (in accordance with our natural circadian rhythm), and promote relaxation. Warm lighting is proven to help with stress and anxiety related issues, and hence will work as the perfect means to transition from a hectic day to a good night’s sleep! Check out some lighting ideas you can try in your bathroom –

Quace Glass Candle Holder Lantern

₹ 1,999.00 – Buy Now.

Imperial Gem Hanging Lamp

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

2. Indoor plants (real or faux)

While we are aware of the purifying benefits of indoor plants, you need not worry if they seem like too much of a hassle to maintain! You can even use faux plants like palms, bamboo and ivy which naturally grow in wet environments. Incorporating decorative foliage to your bathroom will add to making it seem like a natural, peaceful and safe haven for you to relax and wind down.

Tdas Artificial Ivy Vine Creeper Plant

₹ 469.00 – Buy Now.

Litleo Artificial Bonsai

₹ 249.00 – Buy Now.

Nurturing Green Chamaedorea Palm Plant

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

3. Ambient fragrances

Consider this – you invest a lot of time redesigning and personalising your bathroom, get ready for a relaxing bath unlike any other, only to have a bad lingering smell around you. Let alone the distraction, the unpleasant aura it creates will be far from relaxing. A good fragrance can be used as aromatherapy and mood enhancers. Hence, don’t forget to always have some scented candles, diffusers and your favourite perfumes and air fresheners in stock!

Soul and Scents Vanilla Reed Diffuser Set

₹ 589.00 – Buy Now.

Bella Vita Organic Aroma Candles

₹ 385.00 – Buy Now.

4. Organisers

If you are truly looking to make your bathroom zen, the most important step is to get rid of clutter and organise efficiently! When it comes to your bathroom, you will be far less worrisome when you know exactly where your essentials are, and for them to be within reach at all times. Not just that, bathrooms also need organizing shelves and racks to ensure all your products and toiletries are kept hygienically. Say goodbye to the annoying falling bottles and spilling products, and invest in these organisers today!

Plantex Stainless Steel Folding Towel Rack

₹ 1,138.00 – Buy Now.

Handy Stainless Steel Multipurpose Wall Shelf Organiser

₹ 1,296.00 – Buy Now.