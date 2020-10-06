9 Chic dining table and lighting ideas to impress your guests

Dining area is an important space and plays a major role in impressing your guests. So, here are some unique dining table and lighting ideas to spruce up the space.

Be it a normal lunch with your family or a large dinner plan with guests, dining table plays a major role in all these scenarios. It has to have a welcoming vibe to impress your guests. The table should be comfortable so that everyone can relax while having their food.

Along with that, it has to be complemented with the right light to brighten up the space. So, here are some easy tips and ideas to spruce up your dining table area.

Dining table and lighting ideas:

1.If you want to give a more formal and modern look to your dining table, then go for black colour. This will look stylish. You can put a white vase on it and some light coloured flowers.

2.Opting vintage looking table and chairs will help you to achieve a vintage look. Add a carpet or a rug on the floor to complete the look.

3.If you want to opt for a more formal and intimate atmosphere, then paint the wall around the dining table with a darker shade. And add some cane and wood accents to the area.

4. Lacquered blue paint on the dining wall will create a appealing look to impress your guests. Upholstered chairs with a beige coloured carpet will complete the look.

Lighting ideas

1.For the lighting, you can hang one or a group of two to three pendant lights above the dining table to brighten up the area. 2.For a more industrial look, caged light fixtures are ideal for your dining table. 3.By adding a sculptural lighting above the table, you can have a focal point in your dining area. 4.Lantern style lights will provide a cosy vibe to your dining space. 5.If you are willing to opt for an ultimate royal look, then simply go for chandeliers to spruce up your dining table. Also Read: Minimalism is trending in home decor; Pranjal Agarwal tells how to use ‘less is more’ philosophy for our abode

