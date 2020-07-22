  1. Home
9 Chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom walls

Are you thinking to revamp your bathroom? Then paint the walls of it with some vibrant shades. And for this, we have listed some off-beat paint colours for your bathroom walls.
When you paint your home with new colours, the entire abode becomes brightened and lively. We feel refreshed in the new vibe of the rooms. That’s why colours play a major role in home décor to revamp the entire abode. But have you ever thought about painting your bathroom walls?  

Well, this corner of the house also needs to be revamped with new colours. But different colours have different meaning. Here are some chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom.

Wall colours for bathroom:

Power blue

Walls with power blue colours represent a nautical vibe. It gives you a calming sense.

Pistachio

If you want to energize the bathroom, then pistachio is the right colour to opt for.

Tan

Neutral colours are always good for any kind of home décor including bathroom walls as well. So, you can try for the tan shade along with white to create colour-blocking pattern.

Mustard yellow

Are you a fan of earthy tones? Then the mustard yellow colour is perfect for you. This shade will provide an ultimate visual appealing to this corner of your home.

Lavender

Lavender colour is always there to give a luxurious look to the space. So, this is a great option for the bathroom.

Deep navy blue

If you are thinking to do something bold, then this is your colour to go for. Deep navy blue will create a dramatic look in your bathroom.

Peachy pink

This colour will provide a little playfulness to the bathroom. So, if you have kids, then this is a great choice.

Off white

Off white is always the best option to paint any wall of the house. It will reflect light making the room vibrant. For the bathroom also, this would be the right option.

Black

Black shade will intensify the look. You can also try for white along with this shade to create a contrast.

