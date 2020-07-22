9 Chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom walls
When you paint your home with new colours, the entire abode becomes brightened and lively. We feel refreshed in the new vibe of the rooms. That’s why colours play a major role in home décor to revamp the entire abode. But have you ever thought about painting your bathroom walls?
Well, this corner of the house also needs to be revamped with new colours. But different colours have different meaning. Here are some chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom.
Wall colours for bathroom:
Power blue
Walls with power blue colours represent a nautical vibe. It gives you a calming sense.
Pistachio
If you want to energize the bathroom, then pistachio is the right colour to opt for.
Tan
Neutral colours are always good for any kind of home décor including bathroom walls as well. So, you can try for the tan shade along with white to create colour-blocking pattern.
Mustard yellow
Are you a fan of earthy tones? Then the mustard yellow colour is perfect for you. This shade will provide an ultimate visual appealing to this corner of your home.
Lavender
Lavender colour is always there to give a luxurious look to the space. So, this is a great option for the bathroom.
Deep navy blue
If you are thinking to do something bold, then this is your colour to go for. Deep navy blue will create a dramatic look in your bathroom.
Peachy pink
This colour will provide a little playfulness to the bathroom. So, if you have kids, then this is a great choice.
Off white
Off white is always the best option to paint any wall of the house. It will reflect light making the room vibrant. For the bathroom also, this would be the right option.
Black
Black shade will intensify the look. You can also try for white along with this shade to create a contrast.