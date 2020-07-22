9 Chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom walls

When you paint your home with new colours, the entire abode becomes brightened and lively. We feel refreshed in the new vibe of the rooms. That’s why colours play a major role in home décor to revamp the entire abode. But have you ever thought about painting your bathroom walls?

Well, this corner of the house also needs to be revamped with new colours. But different colours have different meaning. Here are some chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom.

Wall colours for bathroom:

Power blue

Walls with power blue colours represent a nautical vibe. It gives you a calming sense.

Pistachio

If you want to energize the bathroom, then pistachio is the right colour to opt for.

Tan

Neutral colours are always good for any kind of home décor including bathroom walls as well. So, you can try for the tan shade along with white to create colour-blocking pattern.

Mustard yellow

Are you a fan of earthy tones? Then the mustard yellow colour is perfect for you. This shade will provide an ultimate visual appealing to this corner of your home.