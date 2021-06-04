Add these 4 elements to your home if you are a Gemini

Geminis are fun-loving, experimental, and bold. It only seems fair if their house reflects their whacky but attractive personality! Check out 4 elements that are a must-have in every Gemini’s abode.

Every zodiac sign has a unique personality. They have their likes, dislikes, and interests. With regard to home decor, there are different elements and colours that suit different zodiac signs. When it comes to Geminis, their style is fun, colourful, and expressive. They like things that are vibrant and prefer having bright interiors instead of dull ones.

Since they are easy-going and fun-loving, their house too should have a casual and informal vibe. From sheer curtains to bold colours, here’s everything that should be a part of Gemini’s humble but colourful abode.

1. Geminis don’t shy away from experimenting. Their abode should include colours that are bright and bold. Every wall of their home should reflect their spunky and creative personality. Whether it’s hot pink, sunny yellow, bright green, or flaming red, the bolder the better!

2. Each room of Gemini’s abode should have a different vibe. Every room while having its fair share of quirky elements should look tasteful and aesthetically pleasing. Incorporate elements that are unique and offbeat but also try to stick to a vibe or a theme for every space instead of randomly including contrasting objects.

3. Incorporate as many plants as possible. To reflect the easy-breezy personality of a Gemini, greenery is a must-have in a Gemini’s home. From indoor air-purifying plants to outdoor flowering ones, add plants at every corner of the house!

4. Every space in Gemini’s abode should reflect their interests. From adding a home library in the living room to maybe adding a treadmill in another room, every room should have some activity that a Gemini can engage in.

