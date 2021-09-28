Adorable mugs for the coffee & tea lover in you

Be it your daily ritual of drinking bed tea first thing in the morning or the coffee addiction during the stressful hours of the day, these beverages have made themselves a significant part of our routine. One could also say that tea time/ coffee time is strictly ‘Me Time’. So, if you’re looking to find the perfect gift for someone who’s a tea/coffee addict or want to get a cute mug for yourself, be sure to check this article out, which not only has beautiful options but also affordable prices.

1. Hand painted set of 2

These beautiful ceramic hand painted cups are the perfect anniversary gift for a couple. Elegant and moderately sized, they’re bound to make your coffee conversations 5 times more interesting. They’re also microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 379

BUY NOW

2. Pastel set of 6

And the ‘Cutest Coffee Mug’ award goes to this adorable set of 6 pastel mugs. The Coffee Mugs are of premium quality that will add a vibrant premium look to your dining table. Very modern and hip, Gen Z will love to own this Instagram worthy set. Lead-free and made with food grade glaze, buy them now as they’re bound to run out of stock soon.

PRICE: ₹ 376

BUY NOW

3. Elephant Mug

Made of durable ceramic and carefully handcrafted into perfection, this cute ceramic mug features a baby elephant pattern. Perfect for your coffee, tea, or any beverages, this mug is a perfect addition to your home because of its elegant cheerful design. Also, a simple yet fancy gift for any occasion: birthdays, holidays, housewarming to your family and friends.

PRICE: ₹ 190

BUY NOW

4. Ceramic set of 2

Bring a little beauty to your daily ritual with these exquisite coffee mugs. They’re 100% food grade quality material and 100 percent lead free along with being durable to stand the test of time. It features a clean modern design to emphasise the brilliant color with multiple layers of glazes to achieve a rich and varied surface.

PRICE: ₹ 449

BUY NOW

5. Kullad set of 6

Art lovers, we’ve found the perfect set of cups for your kadak adrak chai. This beautiful kullad shaped set of 6 cups features an impressive and intricate warli detailing on the body of the cup along with two circled bands. The rim is painted black and the overall product is definitely a must have!

PRICE: ₹ 450

BUY NOW

6. Bone china milk mug

This insanely adorable milk/ tea mug in white features a caricature of a cow and is the perfect gift for your kiddo. It is Lead and cadmium free along with being highly chip resistant, microwave and oven safe and dishwasher safe. Go grab it as soon as possible as it will sell like hot cakes!

PRICE: ₹ 159

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: 6 Trendy serving plates and bowls for dining