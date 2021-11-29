Adorable Tea Sets to charm your guests during tea time

Tea time is strictly me time. It’s like a ritual for us Indians to snuggle up in a corner and sip our adrak wali chai without a care in the world. To make your tea time more interesting, we have curated a list of tea sets that will absolutely sweep you off your feet. From bone china to steel and ceramic, there’s something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Glass Tea Cup - Set of 2

With an elegant design crafted around an ultra-clear glass frame, perfectly matched with a thick yet lightweight profile, these cups are an absolute must have. It also features a large easy-to-grip handle that offers a smooth drinking experience every time you pick up your mug. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

2. Teapot Set with Cups and Saucer

This good-quality tea cup set having complimentary crockery of 6 tea cups, 6 saucers, a teapot kettle and a display stand is a premium quality tea set for kitchen made with deluxe borne china material. Its smooth finish will make your morning ritual of tea sipping exciting and regal.

PRICE: ₹ 1656

BUY NOW

3. Opalware Cup and Saucer

Made in India with automated advanced European technology, this classic set of six cups and saucers will elevate your crockery collection to new heights. Since these products are tempered, they are resistant to thermal and mechanical shocks, hence, safe to use in the microwave as well as the dishwasher.

PRICE: ₹ 700

BUY NOW

4. Hydro Steel Tea Cups Set

These teacups are big enough to hold tea for a full cup and their double walls help keep the hotness inside the tea and do not cause burns. Perfect for commercial use or in offices as the durability is top notch and the menace of breaking is eliminated due to the steel.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

5. Ceramic Blue Coffee Mugs

Enhance your tea or coffee experience with these unique styled and good quality blue teacups with your family or friends. They will be a wonderful addition to your home or office. The Handle is designed in a way to give you a perfect grip while holding your beverage, so you can enjoy your drink with your partner.

PRICE: ₹ 700

BUY NOW

6. Mr and Mrs Couples Ceramic Mugs

Mr. and Mrs. Coffee Mugs are made of premium ceramic, which symbolises love and eternity. This set of mugs has an elegant and unique design and for those who are newly married, this set can brew up their romantic mornings. It is also an excellent option for all your gifting purposes like anniversaries, birthdays, and house-warming parties.

PRICE: ₹ 1699

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: This wedding season rock your desi self in these must have sarees