Aesthetic chest of drawers you can't resist delving into
Drawers are one such place where you can store your minimal essentials with utmost ease. You can provide shelter to all those belongings of yours which are not meant to be hung. In addition to storing, it is also necessary to prevent them from trodding into dirt and grime. You can place a storage cabinet right from your bedroom, balcony to your living room. Every pattern and intricate design of the storage cabinet differs from one another and hence makes them a unique masterpiece. Glance through some aesthetic chest of drawers that will take you by storm with their rustic beauty.
This storage cabinet has a walnut finish and highlights contemporariness. It has a naia timeless design that compliments every home decor story. The beautiful amalgamation of form and function makes it worth buying furniture.
2. Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers
This Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers is coated with provincial teak colour. It has a glossy finish with a contemporary touch. It comes with 8 drawers to suit every storage requirement of yours.
3. Engineered Wood Suede Finish Chest of 3 Drawers
This wenge coloured chest of drawers is a simple yet elegant home decor. You can use it like a side table in your bedroom or place it in your study room or living room. It has smooth running drawers that are spacious enough to hold 30 T-shirts of yours.
4. Engineered Wood Chest of Drawers
This chest of drawers is made up of rough and tough engineered wood. The modern look of the drawers makes it aesthetic enough for popping out large eyeballs in awe. The multi tyred drawers will minimise every storage issue of yours in no time.
This chest with six ceramic drawers has an anti-tarnishing velvety lining that makes it an exquisite furniture. It has unique patterns in the front that makes its presence lively. These drawers are compact but roomy enough to store your valuables.
6. Sideboard with Bookcase and 4 Drawers
This Sideboard with Bookcase and 4 Drawers asks for minimum space. It will help you to create a luxurious look at your home. The sheesham wood of the drawers need no assembling efforts. Place it in any nook of your house and let it stand tall in adequate space.
7. Ikea Kullen Matte Chest of 2 Drawers
This chest of drawers will ask for minimal DIY efforts. The white bright colour of the drawers will make you room from drab to fab. The standard size of this furniture will make it a must have side table in your bedroom.
8. Wooden Storage with 6 Drawers
This wooden storage with six drawers is perfect for the kitchen and living room. It is made up from sheesham wood and is a durable piece of furniture. It is solid, sturdy and has tall legs that lifts the chest of drawers easily. The great finish of the drawers is widely appreciated by the buyers.
Bid adieu to storage issues with a grin on your face. These aesthetic furnitures will spice up your home decor by lifting up your standard of living effortlessly. They will help you store all your belongings so that you don't have to conduct a frantic search within your home. Glance through these rustic beauties and bring the most adequate one home.
