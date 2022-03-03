Aesthetic home decor ideas for people who want a cute and chic living space

Your home is not only your personal space but also your comfort zone, your very own photoshoot corner and your cosy corner. Irrespective of how big or small your home is, certain cute home decor items are guaranteed to uplift the look of your house and make it look more aesthetic. Even a tiny space can be made into the most beautiful home with the right objects.

Aesthetic home decor ideas

1. Bed Canopy

Now get rid of the creepy crawlies and the mosquitoes, while also adding a cute vibe to your room with this net canopy. This round net canopy will prevent mosquito bites by stopping mosquitoes from entering the canopy and it also provides sufficient air ventilation inside the canopy, making it extremely comfortable. To top it all, it will also give your bedroom a royal, vintage and romantic feel.

Price: Rs.619

Buy Now

2. Weave In Swing & Hammock

Believe it or not, swing chairs aren't just for outdoors. Consider hanging one near the bed to play up your room's relaxed vibe and have a comfortable spot to read or in your living room to relax while you watch some television while munching popcorn.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

3. Hermosa Ceramic Flower Vase

This flower vase will add an elegant vibe to your bedroom or living room. It is made from high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The durable and unbreakable ceramic never fades. Add fresh and beautiful flowers to the vase to enjoy a healthy life! When knocked down, it can't be broken. Both sides and bottom of the vase are well thought of, which is both lightweight and sturdy, and so the flower pot won't get knocked over easily.

Price: Rs.989

Buy Now

4. Faux Brick Walls

Add a classy and rich look to your living room or bedroom with this brick patterned wallpaper. Made from soft PE foam, it is waterproof, moist-proof and sound insulated. It is super easy to install since you simply have to peel and stick the adhesive 3D wallpaper anywhere you want. You can cut the sticker to fit any corner or outlet.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

5. Curtain Lights

If you want to add an aesthetic look to your bedroom then these fairy lights are all you need. These flexible copper wire lights are super lightweight and easy to move and bend. They are battery powered and long lasting. You can use these on special occasions and even as a decoration for your bedroom.

Price: Rs.1199

Buy Now

6. Vanity Mirror

This vanity mirror will give you a professional and clear look while you do your makeup. It is easy to install and convenient to use in all display situations. It comes with a small double sided tape pasted on the back (Average Strength Stickiness). These LED lights come attached to each other in parallel and have about 3 inch connecting wires.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

7. Throw Blanket

Add this throw blanket to your living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with your family or your partner. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester and features cut dotted pompoms.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

8. Hanging Wood Shelf

There is nothing better than a home decor item that not only looks artful but also has great utility. This floating mounted shelf will make your living room look extremely artsy, but will also give you space to display your showpieces and artefacts. It will make your living room look tidy and organised and is extremely long-lasting since it is made from a high-quality material.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

These aesthetic home decor ideas are guaranteed to magnify the look of your home in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Best lipsticks for dry lips: Keep your lips soft and hydrated all day long



