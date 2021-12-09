Affordable Christmas lights you can decorate your home with

Christmas season is here folks! From decorating lovely trees and baking the best cookies, we love a good celebration that kick starts our journey into the next year. We’ve got you sorted on the decoration part as our list provides excellent product suggestions for lighting. From snowflakes, to stars and bulbs, the variety is mind boggling! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Snowflakes Light

These adorable snowflake lights are bound to put us in all our Christmassy feelings. They can also be used to decorate balconies, gardens, patio, cafes and outdoor areas. It is four meter long and comes with 25 LEDs. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 399

2. Blossom Flower String Lights

Flower blossoms for the win! This gorgeous trail of floral lights will give your interiors an ethereal and faerie core inspired vibe. The colour is warm white and the size of the blossom flowers is 3 cm with 16 pieces in the string.

PRICE: ₹ 299

3. Star Curtain Lights

These star lights come with 8 different lighting modes, including combination, in waves, sequential, slow-glow, chasing or flash, slow fade, twinkle or flash, and steady on. You can press the bottom button of the adaptor to choose the modes you like. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 498

4. Crystal Bubble Fairy Lights

These bubble fairy lights can be used as decorative pieces around the house especially during festive occasions in office buildings, on walls and even restaurants. The quality of this product is superior and it will elevate any corner it is placed in.

PRICE: ₹ 399

5. Wooden House String Lights

This string light features a line of 10 houses and is absolutely adorable. It is highly energy efficient as it is modelled on a low consumption model with less energy consumption. It can be hanged easily or wrapped around trees, signs, can be used to decorate the lawn, and can glow up your garden area and for almost everything else.

PRICE: ₹ 489

6. Fairy String Lights

These tiny micro mini-LEDs are powered by a 3 x AA battery. This thin wire hosts 100 very small LED bulbs that are about the size of the rise grain and are intensely bright and with a steady 360 degree viewing angle they illuminate in every direction.

PRICE: ₹ 251

