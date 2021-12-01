Air fresheners to set the mood and create a relaxing atmosphere

Taking cues from aromatherapy gaining traction among the masses, we have slowly started realising the importance of a healthy smelling household. Not just for vanity purposes but also the wellness aspect of it. Today, fresheners and scents are being made with antibacterial formulae and mosquito repellent properties. It’s like killing two birds with one stone. So, what are you waiting for? Check these products, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Febreze Spring Awakening Scent

This Febreze with Odour Clear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent. Its Spring Awakening variant is a light green fragrance inspired by springtime and natural freshness which doesn't just mask but truly cleans away odours, leaving a fresh scent.

PRICE: ₹ 349

2. Godrej Aer Matic (Surf Blue)

Godrej Aer Matic is battery operated. You can now enjoy consistent refreshing fragrance all through the day and control the intensity of the fragrance by switching between 3 options - 10 min, 20 min and 40 min. Each refill unit guarantees 2200 air sprays and keeps room fragrant 24x7 for upto 60 days.

PRICE: ₹ 484

3. Mangalam CamPure Camphor Cone

This camphor cone is dual purpose - it fills the air around you with delightful, fresh scent and in some situations, its insect repelling properties can help keep mosquitoes. No fillers, additives or bases - just 100 percent organic raw materials, including camphor with the lowest level of impurities, and high-quality fragrance.

PRICE: ₹ 398

4. Glade Touch 'n' Fresh Lemon

This fresh lemon variant eliminates all kinds of bad odour from every corner of your house and fills it with a refreshingly fresh fragrance that spreads a kind of positive energy throughout your house. It not only neutralises the bad smells rather completely eliminates it.

PRICE: ₹ 110

5. AirRoma Combo of Rose & Sandal

The products in this combo (rose and sandalwood) come in a liquid form with exceptional lasting effects when sprayed on room fabrics like bed sheets, curtains, carpets, etc. They can also be used as a bathroom freshener, or in cars and office spaces. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 299

6. Odonil Air Sanitizer (Natural Spring)

Bring home this nature inspired fragrance from Odonil. With its natural fragrances and exquisite perfumes, it helps you to keep your home smelling fresh and happy. So be it a party at home or keeping your bathrooms fresh, just spray it and set the mood.

PRICE: ₹ 90

