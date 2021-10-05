Alexa prescribes happiness at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Pick these Alexa devices with upto 50 percent off

It’s raining offers and discounts in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021. Check out blockbuster deals on technological gadgets with yours truly Alexa and make things easier than ever before. These in-built Alexa devices and accessories strive hard to ease things up at your home. Get extra enthusiastic become this Great Indian Festival brings Alexa devices and accessories to you with upto 50 percent off.

Make Alexa yours before she belongs to someone else!!

1. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Fire TV Stick allows you to enjoy fast streaming in a complete HD view. It comes with an Alexa Voice remote that follows everything that you command. Post subscriptions of various OTT platforms you can easily search, play, pause, forward content simply by saying, “Alexa…” This Fire TV Stick requires no fancy plugins. Just plug it to your HDMI pin of your TV and ensure that you have a smooth internet connection.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1799

2. Echo Dot

Echo Dot is India’s smartest speaker. This speaker is operated by voice even from a distance. Alexa is familiar with Hindi as well as English and allows you to enjoy hands-free music control. This Echo dot can be used as a standalone speaker or also be connected to headphones or large speakers. With Echo Dot, Alexa makes your sweet home a smart home. All you have to say is, “Alexa..turn on the lights, AC”.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 1949

3. All new Echo Show 5

All new Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with a 5.5” screen, camera, and good sound quality. It is indeed your perfect entertainer at any time of the day. You can also monitor your home remotely by using it like an intercom. In addition, you can have total control over all the technical appliances you possess at home. Managing the day is better with Alexa Echo Show when you are rushing with your daily chores.

Price: Rs. 8999

Deal: Rs. 3999

4. Amazon Basics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Amazon Basics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is a 43 inches TV for an immersive viewing experience. It has smart features and in-built Alexa and voice controls. There are 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to satisfy all your needs and necessities. With powerful speakers and advanced picture processing, this smart TV is all that you need to enhance your viewing experience at home.

Price: Rs. 50,000

Deal: Rs. 24,499

5. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop & Echo Dot - Alexa Smart Speaker Combo