Alia Bhatt's home has all the elements every millennial wants in their house; This is how you can recreate it

From plush beds to white-washed walls, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's home on how to redo yours.

Alia Bhatt's taste is truly impeccable. From picking out the best films to picking out the best outfit to wear not just to events but even otherwise, the actress proved that her choice is all about chic, classy and minimal things. A true millennial in all sense, Bhatt loves to bring this thought process to her space as well.

Alia's home is all about clean spaces with loads of natural lighting and contains statement pieces that are almost an extension of her own persona.

Want to recreate her millennial living space? We decode her decor choices so you can pick just the right pieces.

Clean, white palettes

White walls and white sheets give off a clean, comfortable and breathable space into the home and Bhatt has incorporated just that. Quirky posters made for the perfect wall ornaments that bring about a unique charm and modern touch to the space. Take inspiration and make whites your favourite colour!

A reading nook

What better than a cosy corner to de-stress and spend the entire day reading your favourite books or binge-watching your favourite show? Pick out a large, comfortable plush sofa and a large coffee table to adorn with your favourite coffee books and stretch your feet up.

Plush pillows

For any place to look relatively homey, just throw in some pillows. Whether they have quotes on them or have graphic, funky prints, they will do the trick of making the place more cosy and welcoming.

Statement artwork

Don't let those clean white walls remain bare. Instead, opt for a large piece of art to ornate those walls to give the right kind of vibe to the place. To make it warmer, add some fairy lights around for a better effect.

Lights and more lights

Don't go easy on the lighting. Pick out different spaces that you want to give off different vibes and pick the lighting appropriately. Add lamps, wall lights, chandeliers in every nook and corner to ensure the place can look bright enough when you need it to.

