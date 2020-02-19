Aloe Vera, English Ivy, Pothos: THESE plants purify the toxic air around you

Check out the indoor plants that can help us to remove the toxins from the air. Read on to know more.

According to a recent study, indoor plants can purify the air by removing toxins to help us breathe easily. Some of the most common air pollutants are benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene which make the air impure. Some indoor plants like Peace Lily, Red-Edged Dracaena, Heartleaf Philodendron, African Violets purify the air by removing these pollutants. The study says you should always opt for the bigger and leafier plants for purifying the air. Read below.

Spider Plant

Spider plant can fight against the toxic air elements like carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, xylene. This plant is easy to take care of and it can survive with low sunlight.

English Ivy

English Ivy can remove pollutants from the air like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene. It can also protect you from respiratory disorders and headaches.

Barberton Daisy

Also known as Gerbera Jamesonii, Barberton Daisy also cleanses the air by removing the air pollutants. But this plant needs a bit more attention than the other plants and needs to be placed where it can get enough sunlight.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera, belonging to the succulent family, doesn't need any direct sunlight. It helps to filter the benzene and formaldehyde gases. Apart from that, this plant has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Snake Plant

Also known as mother-in-law's tongue, this plant becomes dense and needs minimal sunlight. This is one of the sturdiest houseplants that can protect you from air pollutants. It's also beneficial to keep this plant as it releases oxygen.

Bamboo Plant

This plant is also efficient to remove all toxins from the air to help you to breathe in cleaner air. This can be kept in low sunlight and it doesn't need water very often.

Ficus Benjamina

This evergreen houseplant is also known as Weeping Fig which needs low maintenance. It can help the air to get rid of chemicals. Make sure the place where it is kept get enough of indirect sunlight.

Pothos

Pothos needs less water to survive and they can also live in fluorescent lighting. This is the best plant to keep in the bedroom or office as it removes all the harmful chemicals from the air.

Florist’s Chrysanthemum

This plant, also known as Hardy Garden Mum, can effectively cleanse the air compounds and is a common indoor plant.

Boston Fern

Boston Fern is also a popular plant in eliminating toxins from the air to purify it. This plant also locks the moisture level in the air because of which this should be kept in the bedroom if you have dry skin and skin allergies.

Eucalyptus

Along with eliminating toxins from the air, the fragrance of this plant can also reduce congestion and other respiratory problems. This plant comes with medicinal properties and doesn't need much care.

Read More