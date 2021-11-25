Amazon Black Friday Sale: Up to 40 percent off on pet supplies that your furry friend always wanted

Your pets deserve the best and we are sure you will totally agree with us. Their immense love can’t be reciprocated back just in human terms so it is necessary to get the things that you know they’ll love. With Amazon’s exciting deals and Black Friday Sale, we bring to you 5 products for your pets at irresistible prices to shop. Gift your pets that comfort and love they deserve with these cutesy and useful products.

Plush bed for pet

A separate warm bed for your pet is a need, especially during this winter season. Covered in faux sherpa fleece and supple corduroy, this beautiful bed will make a warm home for your furry friend.

Price: 19.99 USD

Deal: 11.99 USD

Collapsible Cat House

This cube-shaped cat house offers your kitty a fun, relaxing place to lounge, hide and play. It has an interior den-like hiding space for napping and circular cut-outs that promote interactive play.

Price: 29.99 USD

Deal: 16.39 USD

Dog poop bag

No more cringing in disgust watching your doggie pop in every part of your home. These trash bags are crafted from extra-thick plastic with tear-resistant seams that make it easier for you to clean out the poop and carry it out easily.

Price: 9.99 USD

Deal: 6.99 USD

Pet protection mat

If your pet loves to accompany you on every journey you must provide it with comfy and scare-proof seating. These waterproof seat covers provide a safe and carefree space for your pets to relax in.

Price: 45.96 USD

Deal: 36.96 USD

Dog chew toy

These teething toys for puppies are fit for dogs from 2 to 33 lbs of weight. It relieves pain and anxiety during teething and helps the healthy growth of teeth. And you can keep the dog away from shoes and furniture to avoid demolishing the house.

Price: 15.96 USD

Deal: 9.94 USD

