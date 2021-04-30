Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Cleaning and utility products you need for everyday house activities

As the kitchen and washroom are an important part of your home, here are 5 products these areas very much require. Check it out!

On today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you functional utilities for your kitchen and washroom. From cleaning these areas to handy tools every home very much needs we got it all covered here. Most often we forget to buy or replace the broken toilet brush or kitchen scissors which are the small tools that can make running the home a little difficult. So before you forget again, shop from here these useful products that come with a longer shelf life and amazing quality.

Kitchen Scissors

These multifunction kitchen shears come apart only when you want them to. It is strong, sharp and very efficient for cutting, scaling, peeling, removing caps, and cracking nuts. At the base, this tool features ergonomically contoured handles that provide a comfortable and non-slip grip to help you perform your tasks without any hiccups. An ideal tool to make your kitchen work easier!

Price: Rs 300

Deal of the Day: Rs 208

Vegetable Chopper

If chopping the veggies is your most hated task in the kitchen which is both time consuming and energy-draining, here is your way out from the task. This unique string functions to chop vegetables and fruits with ease. This kitchen tool is made to be highly durable and sturdy, making it super functional and robust. The blades remain super sharp even after multiple uses.

Price: Rs 495

Deal of the Day: Rs 219

Abrasive Scrubber

You would have noticed that the dirtiest parts of the bathroom are always the corners. Traditional bathroom brushes in square or rectangular shapes can’t reach the corners. With this scrubber brush, you can reach out to any place with its special triangular design superior to other ordinary brushes. It ensures you can reach the most difficult corners and clean them out with very little effort.

Price: Rs 495

Deal of the Day: Rs 219

Toilet Cleaner

The toilet is one area which not only gets dirty but is also full of germs and therefore requires nothing but the best cleaning. However, cleaning the toilet is often considered the most hated house chore and probably also tops the list of the worst chores for some. But all you need is a bottle of this disinfectant to stay away from germs, diseases and win a clean and clear bathroom.

Price: Rs 320

Deal of the Day: Rs 303

Toilet Brush

A good toilet brush can solve half your life problems. No, we aren’t joking! The unique design of this toilet brush ensures that you do not get dirty fingers when cleaning, the handle protects you from splashes. This brush is made of soft material and can be an efficient helper in cleaning.

Price: Rs 999

Deal of the Day: Rs 599

Make sure your home is neat and tidy always, especially during these challenging times to stay afar from diseases and unwanted germs.

