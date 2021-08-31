Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Home decor items to give your home an elegant touch of vintage vibes

If you're confused about what to gift for a friend’s house warming party or thinking what’s that one element that’s missing to make your home feel complete, it's often the home decor items. From wall clocks to ceramic dinner plates, decor items can also be everyday use products that add to the aesthetics of your home. Here are handpicked 5 products that elude vintage vibes and a classy feel and will surely elevate the look and feel of your home.

Wall Mounted Wooden Shelves

These rustic wall mounting floating wooden shelves can go well with any room be it the kitchen, bedroom or drawing area. It brings a vintage vibe with its wooden warm and cosy feel and the ledge on the floating shelf can prevent items from falling off or sliding forward.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 1399

Handmade Dinner Set

A beautiful and elegant dinner set consisting of bowls, plates and cups, this pearl white lead-free and non-toxic ceramic set is an excellent gifting item and also an enticing crockery set that can be kept on your shelves as a showpiece.

Price: Rs 2199

Deal: Rs 1695

Vintage Lantern

This lantern style hanging pendant light will be a great addition to your garden or dining area. The soft light from the pendant creates a warm ambience and brings vintage vibes.

Price: Rs 1250

Deal: Rs 799

Vintage Rickshaw

Love collecting delicate decor items on your shelves? Here is another one to add to your list of vintage decor items. This mini showpiece rickshaw is a beautiful replica of a real bike. It looks realistic and highly detailed.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Vintage clock

Adorn your home with this vintage-inspired artistic hand-crafted clock that features royal brass Finishing. This wall clock with its unique design and material is perfect as a gift for your friends and relatives.

Price: Rs 8780

Deal: Rs 2195

