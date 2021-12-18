Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Organisation products to declutter your work desk under Rs 700

Our work desk might be the messiest space in our home. From sticky notes, files, pens and papers, if your table is cluttered with work-related stuff too, here are 5 products you need to check out to assort and arrange your required products from the unnecessary trash. The organisation products also help in making your space look more tidy and classy and are now available at slashed prices. So scroll on and grab them all!

Self Adhesive Drawer

Get this drawer to add an extra space to your desk where you dump all your stationeries thereby making more room on the table. The large-area adhesive has a good bearing capacity and does not fall. You can paste them anywhere to make the most of the space.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 399

Phone Stand

If you have more than one phone, remotes or other gadgets that take all the space in your work desk, this artistic stand will be a perfect pick to sort out that problem and give a special space for the important devices that you never want to lose in the clutter of mess in your table.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 699

Multipurpose Desk Organizer Tray

This multi-purpose tray is all you want to organise your stuff in a pretty way. You can sort out products with files in one tray, stationeries in another and make sure you’ll find whatever you want easily in no time.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 359

Wooden Desk Organiser

This wooden pen and pencil holder has lots of usages like, as a mini desk organizer, to organize your desk stationery items and also to organize your business or visiting card and mobiles.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 299

This is one basic essential for school or college going students to keep their basic essential stationery products to keep the room and desk clutter-free with this multi-functional wooden desk organiser.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 499

