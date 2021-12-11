Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Ornaments to spruce up your Christmas tree decor

It’s now time to dust off those Christmas tree decorations and dive deep into this holiday season. As the winter winds set in, the fragrance of Christmas specialities like plum cakes, freshly-baked cookies and hot chocolate fills the air. But nothing is as special as the family time spent together in decorating the highlight of Christmas - The Christmas Tree. Here are 5 must-have tree decor ornaments to spruce up your Christmas celebration.

Balls or Baubles

The ball ornaments, which are also called baubles, are a default element to the Christmas tree decor. They add life to your tree and bring in the Christmas feel.

Snowman

Even though we don’t get snow in the metropolitan cities of India, adding some cute snowmen to your tree can make you crave a white Christmas like nothing else. These charming little tree decoration ornaments are perfect for adding bite-sized bits of good cheer to your home or office this year.

Snowflakes

Bring in the spirit of the winter season with these beautiful snowflake designed hanging decor ornaments to give a theme and Christmas feel to your tree.

Pinecones

These pinecones are environmentally friendly and natural ornaments for indoor or outdoor Christmas tree decoration. They are lightweight and look very serene, warm and beautiful.

Candy Sticks

Candy sticks multiply the sweetness of your Christmas decoration. The white candy canes religiously symbolised the cane of the Good Shepherd.

