Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Phone back covers & cases to give your mobile phones a protective style spin

Mobile phones have become one of the most important living essentials. It's very rare to find a person without this device as our life and work runs through it. We can’t think about losing or damaging our mobile phones and that’s exactly why phone cases and covers are very important. To protect your phones from accidental slips or breakage, here we bring to you 5 back covers that are ultra-stylish. These are also excellent gifting items for this season.

Leather Flip Case

This dual colour leather case made with a soft microfiber coating on the inner lining provides the right amount of cushioning to your phone without adding the bulk and maintaining its sleek design.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 169

Buy Now

Transparent Cover

Transparent covers are what you should pick if you want to flaunt the model of your phone. This has air-guard corners that absorb shocks and drops so that your phone doesn’t have to. It has raised screen and camera edges guard against scratches.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Floral Cover

In a pretty floral design, this cutesy cover protects by preventing your mobile phone from dust and unnecessary scratches. It is made to fit perfect and gives the device its maximum protection. The hard case is reinforced from the edges, sides and back to prolong the life of your mobile phone.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 159

Buy Now

Dope Design

These cases are made with high precision moulds covering sides and corners properly with highly accurate cut-outs for all ports and buttons. This cover helps to protect your phone from accidental drops, bumps and scratches.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Neon Design

In a trippy neon doodle design, this back cover steals all eyes and creates a fun vibe. A chic product to gift your friend or siblings.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 241

Buy Now

Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Stylish handbags under Rs 499 to sport a classy chic look