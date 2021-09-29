Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Beautiful planters and pots every plant mom MUST HAVE in her home

If you like to have some green around you, you already know the significance of planers that will also be a great addition to your home decor. Having plants indoors as well as in your garden purifies the air and creates a healthy atmosphere. It fills your mind with optimistic thoughts and also gives a fresh outlook to your home. To spice it up, use unique planters that’ll vibe with your home decor and also make things look more classy. Here are 6 beautiful planters that you need to get your hands on immediately.

Hanging Planter

These white elegant hanging planters will go well on your balcony or verandah. This sleek plant hanger has a timeless bohemian style and matches perfectly with neutral pots and pottery.

Poly Resin Pot

These colourful quirky planters will make your desk space look more lively and vibrant. You can plant small succulent herbs in them.

Hand Ceramic Pot

With a traditional touch to it, this hand-shaped ceramic pot comes with a water drainage hole that allows water to sweep through. It's a great decor item and an excellent gifting option.

Tall Boy Planter

You can place this boy carrying a pot statue planter on your garden area, stairway and even in the entrance. The colours don’t fade in rain or sunlight and it's definitely an attention-grabbing smart figurine.

Plastic Potters

These plastic potters are durable and have a longer shelf life as it's made out of polypropylene resin. The rounded design makes them an attractive addition to any part of the home perfect for outdoor or indoor.

Ceramic Cactus Shaped Planter

Cute cactus-shaped mini planters are ideal gifting products and you can place them near your windows, office or work desk to make the space look more interesting.

