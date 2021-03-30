Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Home appliances from Amazon that are a MUST HAVE at every home

Home is a home only when certain necessary appliances make it to the list of necessity. Here are 6 such products from Amazon that you must buy to give a new definition to your home. Check it out!

Every home has a list of necessary appliances and that’s exactly what we bring to you on today’s Amazon deal of the day offer. Upgrade your existing ones today, cause the deals are super tempting that you can't argue to buy such quality products at a much cheaper price anywhere else. From smart LED Tvs to inverters, here are all that you want to make your living more comfortable and easy. So hurry up and shop them today before the deals.

Water Purifier

One of the major problems we are dealing with these days is quality drinking water. With water shortage issues and an unpurified source of drinking water affecting our health and state of mind, this RO purifier is a must-have in every household to drink healthy, clean, purified water.

Price: Rs 21,000

Deal of the Day: Rs 13,699

Washing Machine

Are you still washing your clothes by hand, breaking your back every day and killing precious time in an activity that a machine could do in a matter of minutes in a much better way? Here is the semi-automatic washing machine you were looking for with chrome knobs on the dial and silver handles to enhance the look and transparent lid which gives a view of the wash and spin cycles in progress.

Price: Rs 17,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 8,829

Microwave Oven

Bake cakes, make yummy pizza and explore your creativity in the kitchen with this stylish oven. It is suitable for the daily cooking and heating requirements of a family of 4-6 members and comes with a convection function that lets you bake, grill, cook, defrost and even-preheat the microwave at the touch of a button.

Price: Rs 19,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 9,109

Smart LED TV

If all our furniture are pointed at one thing, it’s the tv. So better buy the latest one in the market. With built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, find and play content from a wide variety of content available across 5000 apps. The Ultra Bright Screen is Powered by an Amlogic 9th generation imaging engine for unmatched picture quality and enhanced with Dolby Vision to create stark contrasts and defined highlights.

Price: Rs 50,000

Deal of the Day: Rs 26,969

Refrigerator

It’s summer and we really can't imagine a home without a refrigerator! Make those cool ice creams and fresh juices and even store food for later, this home appliance is very important and necessary. This aesthetically designed refrigerator comes with an A+ energy savings rating: which means it is high on performance but easy on the pocket.

Price: Rs 74,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 41,379

Inverter UPS

Are power cuts disturbing your study hours? This UPS comes with features such as power back-up time display in hours and minutes, hassle-free battery water level maintenance and is equipped with a bypass switch which keeps supplying output from Grid even in case of home ups faults.

Price: Rs 10,000

Deal of the Day: Rs 5,760

