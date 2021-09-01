Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Organiser sets to declutter the dressing table and arrange your accessories in style

One of the most cluttered spaces in your home could be the dressing table area where all your makeup and other accessories are dumped in an unkempt manner. All of us have misplaced our most possessed eyeliner or lipstick or those tiny hair bands and safety pins in the mess in the dressing area. By the time we find them back, the products would have crossed the expiry date and all we can do is throw it out in a dustbin. These organiser sets can help you clear that mess and safely store your products in separate compartments making it easier for you to pick your required accessory even with your eyes closed. Scroll on to find 6 amazing organiser sets to upgrade your dressing table area.

Makeup Storage Organize

This simple organiser set features multi grid-like compartments where you can assort each grid for a special product. This way you can find pins, bands, eye makeup and other products easily in one go.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Dustproof & Waterproof Cosmetics Organiser

This closed box organiser set makes sure no one else touches your products and it’s safe from dust and other pollutants.

Price: Rs 2299

Deal: Rs 939

Buy Now

Jewellery Organizer

To keep those tiny earrings and matching bracelets and those multi-layered necklaces safely without any damage and in sets, this transparent jewellery box set will be of great help.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 329

Buy Now

3 Slot Makeup Brush Holder Organizer

These artistically crafted containers come in three different sizes and help you organize cluttered drawers and save space on your vanity tabletop.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

Solitaire Storage Basket

These classy boxes come in three different shades of brown and can be used to store everything from books to clothes. It comes with a lid and as it’s made of durable plastic you can count on it to outlive you!

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Studio Glow LED Lights

Upgrade your dressing table area with these enticing bulbs that give a luxe classy vibe. The 4 LED bulbs and powerful suction cups are also a great gifting product for your makeup-obsessed friend to see her work vividly in bright light.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

Keeping things organised not only saves time and space but also makes sure the product lasts longer in good condition. These organisers can also be a useful gifting option to your friends and family.

Read Also: Symptoms of flu infections that you should not ignore among kids