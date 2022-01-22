Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Products to add a fun spin to your kids’ room

The room you live in should be something that inspires and motivates you. Boring blank walls and simple plain cotton bedsheets are not going to do that, especially for kids. Kids' rooms should vibe with their energy and spirits, which is why we bring to you 6 super cute products that’ll decor up their room and amplify the cheerful spirits with their colours, prints and usage. Scroll on and shop to surprise your kids with these products to add a fun spin to their room.

Bunny Kids’ Sofa

The vibrant colours used in making this chair prove to be perfect for your infants and also go well with the kid’s room. This sofa cum bed chair has a cool blue colour that sparks the feeling of being at home, the comfort place also a fun element to it that kids will love.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 999

Kids’ Study Table

Gift your child this very comfortable study table that features an ergonomic design that assures there won’t be any back pain. The desktop is coated with scratch-resistant that ensures that the light is diffused instead of being reflected. It gives a better feeling to the child while studying.

Price: Rs 19,999

Deal: Rs 10,999

Cartoon Carnival Animals Printed Bedsheet

Worried about putting your child to bed? Get these comfy cartoon printed bedspreads that’ll entice your kid to go to bed on time and sleep comfortably.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 498

Animals' Wall Sticker

Add some joy to the wales with these cartoon printed stickers that’ll help your kid feel and live his age. Colours, caricatures and patterns will make your little munchkins learn new things.

Price: Rs 830

Deal: Rs 152

Toy Storage Organiser

This colourful organiser set will be a great addition to your kids’ playroom. It'll help them master the skill of assorting and organising things right from childhood. The semi-open front for accessing the items without moving the top basket is easy to take and clean.

Price: Rs 4399

Deal: Rs 2299

Wall Clock

Decorate and enhance your children’s bedroom with this Clock that’s got a silent non-ticking mechanism with a sweeping movement. It can also be used as a special gift for relatives and friends.

Price: Rs 4399

Deal: Rs 2299

